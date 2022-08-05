Indonesia Urges Countries to Create Peace, Stability in Indo-Pacific Region

Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsido attended the East Asia Summit (EAS) Foreign Ministers Meeting in Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia, today, August 5, 2022.
"If the Indo-Pacific is a sea filled with dynamics, then the EAS is a "ship" where we row together to achieve our goal, namely peace and stability," said Foreign Minister Retno in a media release on Friday.
Foreign Minister Retno frankly conveyed her concerns about the current global situation.
According to her, war is no longer something that is impossible, but is already a part of reality.
"Therefore, the world today really needs the wisdom and responsibility of all leaders, all countries, so that peace and stability are maintained," said Foreign Minister Retno.
The Indonesian Foreign Minister invited all countries to work together in creating stability, peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific Region.
"The Indo-Pacific is a very strategic area for the world, including for the recovery of the world economy," said Foreign Minister Retno.
To achieve stability and peace in the Indo-Pacific, Foreign Minister Retno conveyed 3 thoughts:
First, EAS must continue to be built using a collaboration paradigm. The ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) was created to spread the paradigm of collaboration not only in ASEAN, but also beyond the Southeast Asian Region. What is needed now is concrete cooperation.
Second, the EAS must be navigated using the United Nations Charter and International Law. In addition, it is also important to respect the principles and norms that have been mutually agreed upon, including those contained in the UN Charter and the Bali Principles 2011. Foreign Minister Retno emphasized that respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is a non-negotiable principle.
Third, EAS should be a model for the Region's architecture. The issue of inclusiveness is the key and ASEAN continues to open the door for cooperation with all parties through the ASEAN-led mechanism.
The meeting was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and representatives of Foreign Ministers from Indonesia, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the United States.