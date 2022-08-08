English  
These attacks resulted in civilian casualties, including children. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Condemns Israel's Attacks in Gaza

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 August 2022 11:57
Jakarta: The ?Indonesian government, through the Indonesian Foreign Ministry, has strongly condemned the attacks carried out by Israel in Gaza.
 
According to a statement issued by the Indonesian Foreign Ministry on Sunday evening, these attacks resulted in civilian casualties, including children.
 
"Indonesia calls upon  the United Nations to take immediate and  concrete steps to stop these acts of violence and aggression in order to avoid more victims and worsen the situation," the Indonesian Foreign Ministry stated.

According to media reports, more than 40 Palestinians have been killed and over 300 wounded since Israel's bombing campaign began on Friday
 
In a bid to stop the violence, Israel and Islamic Jihad group in Gaza have agreed to a ceasefire which was mediated by Egypt.
 
As part of the agreement, Egypt is going to work for the release of two Islamic Jihad members that Israel arrested in the occupied West Bank.
 
(WAH)
