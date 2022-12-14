English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi Holds Bilateral Meeting with Czech PM

Antara • 14 December 2022 21:53
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) held a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, at the Steigenberger Wiltcher's Hotel on Wednesday as part of his working visit to Brussels, Belgium.
 
During the meeting, President Widodo expressed his gratitude for PM Fiala's sympathy for the victims of the recent earthquake in Cianjur, West Java, and congratulated the Czech Republic on its presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU) this year.
 
"Thank you for Your Excellency's sympathy for the earthquake tragedy in Cianjur and congratulations on the Czech Presidency of the European Union Council, coinciding with the momentum of the 45th anniversary of the ASEAN-EU partnership," the President said during the meeting in Brussels on Wednesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


He also discussed several issues during the meeting, namely economic, defense, and strategic industrial cooperation, as well as Indo-Pacific cooperation.
 
"I think we can encourage several steps to increase our trade by accelerating the completion of the Indonesia-EU CEPA. I also hope that the Czech investment plan can be realized soon," he added.
 
Meanwhile, in the field of defense and strategic industry, President Widodo lauded Czech participation in Indo-Defense 2022.
 
"Strategic defense and industry cooperation must be increased through, among others, joint production, technology transfer, and manufacturing investment," he said.
 
The head of state also invited the Czech Republic to attend the Indo-Pacific Infrastructure Forum, which will be held in Indonesia in 2023 to build an inclusive architecture to maintain stability, peace, and prosperity.
 
Furthermore, PM Fiala, in his introduction, congratulated Indonesia on the success of its G20 presidency and its ASEAN chairmanship next year.
 
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi; Minister of State Secretary, Pratikno; and Minister of Industry, Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, accompanied Jokowi  to the meeting.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

President Jokowi to Hold Meetings with Several European Leaders

Jokowi Relentlessly Presses Officials for Creating New Jobs

House Approves Yudo Margono's Appointment as New TNI Commander

BACA JUGA
Indonesia to Form Task Force to Scrutinize Outer Island Investment Permits

Indonesia to Form Task Force to Scrutinize Outer Island Investment Permits

English
investment
Indonesian Population in Japan to Reach 100,00 by Year-End: Ambassador

Indonesian Population in Japan to Reach 100,00 by Year-End: Ambassador

English
indonesian citizens
Number of Indonesia-Timor Leste Border Crossers Increases: Immigration Office

Number of Indonesia-Timor Leste Border Crossers Increases: Immigration Office

English
Timor Leste
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Laga Dewa United vs Persib Bandung Berakhir Imbang 1-1
Olahraga

Laga Dewa United vs Persib Bandung Berakhir Imbang 1-1

Lyodra Foto Bareng Han So Hee, Netizen Heboh
Hiburan

Lyodra Foto Bareng Han So Hee, Netizen Heboh

Ini Nomor Urut Parpol Peserta Pemilu 2024
Nasional

Ini Nomor Urut Parpol Peserta Pemilu 2024

Mobil
Otomotif

Mobil "Ngebut" 60 KM/Jam, Siap-Siap Dikandangin 2 Pekan

64 Prajurit Ukraina dan 1 Warga AS Dibebaskan dalam Pertukaran Tahanan Rusia
Internasional

64 Prajurit Ukraina dan 1 Warga AS Dibebaskan dalam Pertukaran Tahanan Rusia

ADB Pangkas Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Negara Berkembang Asia
Ekonomi

ADB Pangkas Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Negara Berkembang Asia

Laris Manis, Perusahaan Terang-terangan Mencari Alumni Program Bangkit saat Rekrutmen
Pendidikan

Laris Manis, Perusahaan Terang-terangan Mencari Alumni Program Bangkit saat Rekrutmen

Bulan Depan, Ada Headset Dyson yang Bisa Bersihkan Udara
Teknologi

Bulan Depan, Ada Headset Dyson yang Bisa Bersihkan Udara

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo
Properti

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!