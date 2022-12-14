President Jokowi Holds Bilateral Meeting with Czech PM

During the meeting, President Widodo expressed his gratitude for PM Fiala's sympathy for the victims of the recent earthquake in Cianjur, West Java, and congratulated the Czech Republic on its presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU) this year.
"Thank you for Your Excellency's sympathy for the earthquake tragedy in Cianjur and congratulations on the Czech Presidency of the European Union Council, coinciding with the momentum of the 45th anniversary of the ASEAN-EU partnership," the President said during the meeting in Brussels on Wednesday.
He also discussed several issues during the meeting, namely economic, defense, and strategic industrial cooperation, as well as Indo-Pacific cooperation.
"I think we can encourage several steps to increase our trade by accelerating the completion of the Indonesia-EU CEPA. I also hope that the Czech investment plan can be realized soon," he added.
Meanwhile, in the field of defense and strategic industry, President Widodo lauded Czech participation in Indo-Defense 2022.
"Strategic defense and industry cooperation must be increased through, among others, joint production, technology transfer, and manufacturing investment," he said.
The head of state also invited the Czech Republic to attend the Indo-Pacific Infrastructure Forum, which will be held in Indonesia in 2023 to build an inclusive architecture to maintain stability, peace, and prosperity.
Furthermore, PM Fiala, in his introduction, congratulated Indonesia on the success of its G20 presidency and its ASEAN chairmanship next year.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi; Minister of State Secretary, Pratikno; and Minister of Industry, Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, accompanied Jokowi to the meeting.