UN Calls for Immediate Stop in Fighting in Mariupol

Kyiv: The United Nations (UN) on Sunday called for an immediate stop in fighting in the besieged city of Mariupol in southern Ukraine to allow civilians reportedly trapped in the city to get out safely.
According to Amin Awad, the UN’s Crisis Coordinator for Ukraine, the lives of tens of thousands of Ukrainians including women, children and older people, are at stake in Mariupol.
"We need a pause in fighting right now to save lives. The longer we wait the more lives will be at risk," Awad said in a statement on Sunday.
"They must be allowed to safely evacuate now, today. Tomorrow could be too late," Awad said.
Earlier this month, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a humanitarian pause in hostilities as Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter.
Today on Easter Day, Awad reiterated Guterres’ appeal for a halt to fighting to allow lifesaving supplies into Mariupol and other areas under attack and enable the departure of those wanting to leave amid reports of the situation in Mariupol deteriorating dramatically.