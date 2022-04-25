English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The lives of tens of thousands of Ukrainians including women, children and older people, are at stake in Mariupol. (Photo: medcom.id)
The lives of tens of thousands of Ukrainians including women, children and older people, are at stake in Mariupol. (Photo: medcom.id)

UN Calls for Immediate Stop in Fighting in Mariupol

English children united nations women ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 25 April 2022 11:38
Kyiv: The United Nations (UN) on Sunday called for an immediate stop in fighting in the besieged city of Mariupol in southern Ukraine to allow civilians reportedly trapped in the city to get out safely.
 
According to Amin Awad, the UN’s Crisis Coordinator for Ukraine, the lives of tens of thousands of Ukrainians including women, children and older people, are at stake in Mariupol.
 
"We need a pause in fighting right now to save lives. The longer we wait the more lives will be at risk," Awad said in a statement on Sunday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"They must be allowed to safely evacuate now, today. Tomorrow could be too late," Awad said.
 
Earlier this month, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a humanitarian pause in hostilities as Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter.
 
Today on Easter Day, Awad reiterated Guterres’ appeal for a halt to fighting to allow lifesaving supplies into Mariupol and other areas under attack and enable the departure of those wanting to leave amid reports of the situation in Mariupol deteriorating dramatically.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
UN Agencies Cooperate to Support Conflict-Affected Bangsamoro Women, Youth

UN Agencies Cooperate to Support Conflict-Affected Bangsamoro Women, Youth

English
women
ADB Committed to Tackling Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic in Asia-Pacific Region

ADB Committed to Tackling Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic in Asia-Pacific Region

English
covid-19 pandemic
Two Sumatran Tigers Found Dead in East Aceh

Two Sumatran Tigers Found Dead in East Aceh

English
aceh
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Terlihat Lemah saat Misa, Dugaan Putin Terkena Parkinson Menguat
Internasional

Terlihat Lemah saat Misa, Dugaan Putin Terkena Parkinson Menguat

Playoff NBA: Jokic Perpanjang Napas Nuggets
Olahraga

Playoff NBA: Jokic Perpanjang Napas Nuggets

Diledek Tri Suaka dan Zinidin Zidan di Video Parodi, Andika Kangen Band Kirim Somasi
Hiburan

Diledek Tri Suaka dan Zinidin Zidan di Video Parodi, Andika Kangen Band Kirim Somasi

Instagram Hadirkan Alat Penggalangan Dana di Reels
Teknologi

Instagram Hadirkan Alat Penggalangan Dana di Reels

Mengenal Skema <i>Greenshoe</i>
Ekonomi

Mengenal Skema Greenshoe

Awas, Ada Uji Coba Ganjil-Genap Di Tol Cikampek
Otomotif

Awas, Ada Uji Coba Ganjil-Genap Di Tol Cikampek

Gerindra Optimistis Prabowo <i>Nyapres</i> hingga Tujuan Tercapai
Nasional

Gerindra Optimistis Prabowo Nyapres hingga Tujuan Tercapai

Mengenal Januarti si 'Ratu Abu' ITS, 'Kartini' dengan Riset Beton Kelas Dunia
Pendidikan

Mengenal Januarti si 'Ratu Abu' ITS, 'Kartini' dengan Riset Beton Kelas Dunia

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!