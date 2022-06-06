English  
President Joko Widodo and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Photo:twitter/@AlboMP)
President Jokowi Invites Australian PM to Plant Tree, Ride Bamboo Bicycle

English president joko widodo Australia west java
Antara • 06 June 2022 14:55
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) invited Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to plant a tree and ride a bamboo bicycle during the prime minister's visit to Indonesia on Monday.
 
The bicycle tour took place in the Bogor Botanical Gardens area, Bogor District, West Java Province, while the tree was planted at the backyard of the Bogor Presidential Palace that is a part of the botanical garden.
 
In a live broadcast on the Presidential Secretariat's YouTube channel, the two government heads planted a camphor tree (Dryobalanops lanceolata).

After planting the tree, Jokowi invited Albanese to Raasaa Resto, a restaurant located in the botanical garden area, for a face-to-face meeting.
 
They headed to the restaurant by riding domestic-made bicycles, whose frames were created from bamboo, through the route that is usually taken by the Indonesian president while spending his weekends. The ride lasted about five minutes.
 
Albanese was inaugurated as the 31st Australian Prime Minister on May 23, 2022.
 
According to his statement on June 5, 2022, his visit to Indonesia emphasized the importance of bilateral relations between the two countries.
 
Albanese will be accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong and Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell.
 
In addition to meeting with Jokowi, the prime minister is scheduled to embark on a working visit to Makassar City, South Sulawesi Province.
 
Earlier, Director of East Asia and Pacific of the Indonesian Foreign Affairs Ministry Santo Darmosumarto stated that during the visit, the Australian and Indonesian governments would discuss ways to strengthen the implementation of Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IA-CEPA) launched on July 5, 2020.
 
“Although bilateral trade between the countries has increased up to 70 percent in 2021, still, implementation of several agreements had not met the expectations. Thus, the discussion will be focused on the issues, as they also become the concerns of the government heads,” he stated.
 
