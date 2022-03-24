English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
All children deserve to be in school. (Photo: medcom.id)
All children deserve to be in school. (Photo: medcom.id)

Afghan Girls Must Go Back to School without Any Further Delays: UNICEF

English afghanistan children education
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 24 March 2022 10:05
New York: Taliban’s decision to delay the return to school for Afghan girls from Grade 7 to Grade 12 is a major setback for their futures, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell has said.
 
"Millions of secondary-school girls around Afghanistan woke up hopeful today that they will be able to go back to school and resume their learning," she said in a statement on Wednesday. 
 
"It did not take long for their hopes to be shattered," she said.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


With this decision, she said, an entire generation of adolescent girls is being denied their right to an education and being robbed of the opportunity to gain the skills they need to build their futures.
 
She urged the de facto authorities to honour their commitment to girls’ education without any further delays. 
 
She also appealed to community leaders in every corner of Afghanistan to support the education of adolescent girls.
 
"All children deserve to be in school," she said.
 
"This is the surest way to put the country on a surer path toward the peace and prosperity that the people of Afghanistan deserve," she said.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Kemayoran Athletes Village COVID-19 Hospital Treating 814 Patients

Kemayoran Athletes Village COVID-19 Hospital Treating 814 Patients

English
covid-19
WFP, FAO Warn of Worsening Food Crisis in Sudan

WFP, FAO Warn of Worsening Food Crisis in Sudan

English
Sudan
Health Ministry Reviewing Booster Dose Requirement for Eid Exodus

Health Ministry Reviewing Booster Dose Requirement for Eid Exodus

English
health
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pemerintah Inggris Mengubah Izin agar Chelsea Bisa Jual Tiket
Olahraga

Pemerintah Inggris Mengubah Izin agar Chelsea Bisa Jual Tiket

Ada Pergantian Manajer Timnas Esports Indonesia, Kenapa?
Teknologi

Ada Pergantian Manajer Timnas Esports Indonesia, Kenapa?

Jokowi: Penurunan <i>Stunting</i> Mesti Terpadu
Nasional

Jokowi: Penurunan Stunting Mesti Terpadu

WHO Laporkan Ada Peningkatan dalam Kasus Covid-19 Dunia
Internasional

WHO Laporkan Ada Peningkatan dalam Kasus Covid-19 Dunia

BI: Simpanan Dana Masyarakat di Bank Capai Rp7.110 Triliun
Ekonomi

BI: Simpanan Dana Masyarakat di Bank Capai Rp7.110 Triliun

Sebelum Debt Collector Beraksi, Begini Cara Leasing Menagih Utang
Otomotif

Sebelum Debt Collector Beraksi, Begini Cara Leasing Menagih Utang

Guru PAUD dan SD Merapat, Kemendikbudristek Sediakan Beasiswa di Australia
Pendidikan

Guru PAUD dan SD Merapat, Kemendikbudristek Sediakan Beasiswa di Australia

Disebut Minta KPI Cekal Ayu Ting Ting, Ini Klarifikasi MUI
Hiburan

Disebut Minta KPI Cekal Ayu Ting Ting, Ini Klarifikasi MUI

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui
Properti

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!