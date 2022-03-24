Afghan Girls Must Go Back to School without Any Further Delays: UNICEF

New York: Taliban’s decision to delay the return to school for Afghan girls from Grade 7 to Grade 12 is a major setback for their futures, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell has said.
"Millions of secondary-school girls around Afghanistan woke up hopeful today that they will be able to go back to school and resume their learning," she said in a statement on Wednesday.
"It did not take long for their hopes to be shattered," she said.
With this decision, she said, an entire generation of adolescent girls is being denied their right to an education and being robbed of the opportunity to gain the skills they need to build their futures.
She urged the de facto authorities to honour their commitment to girls’ education without any further delays.
She also appealed to community leaders in every corner of Afghanistan to support the education of adolescent girls.
"All children deserve to be in school," she said.
"This is the surest way to put the country on a surer path toward the peace and prosperity that the people of Afghanistan deserve," she said.