The Quad Leaders today discussed the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.
Quad Leaders Discuss Ongoing Conflict in Ukraine

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 March 2022 15:54
Jakarta: The Quad Leaders on Thursday discussed the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and assessed its broader implications. 
 
During a virtual meeting, they agreed to stand up a new humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mechanism which will enable the Quad to meet future humanitarian challenges in the Indo-Pacific and provide a channel for communication as they each address and respond to the crisis in Ukraine.
 
"In their continuing pursuit of a free and open Indo-Pacific, the Quad Leaders agreed to meet in person in Tokyo in the coming months," the Quad leaders said in a joint statement on Friday.

The Quad leaders comprise Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan, and President Joe Biden of the United States (US).
 
They reaffirmed their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, in which the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states is respected and countries are free from military, economic, and political coercion. 
 
They also reaffirmed their dedication to the Quad as a mechanism to promote regional stability and prosperity.
 
(WAH)
