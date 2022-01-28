English  
This Emergency Grand Aid will allow implementing humanitarian assistance activities. (Photo:medcom.id)
Japan Supports Bangladesh's Efforts to Protect Displaced Persons from Myanmar

English Myanmar human rights military Japan
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 January 2022 14:32
Tokyo: The Government of Japan today decided to provide Emergency Grant Aid of USD 2 million for the displaced persons in Bangladesh from Rakhine State, Myanmar.
 
"This Emergency Grand Aid will allow implementing humanitarian assistance activities for the displaced persons from Rakhine State, Myanmar who have been relocated to Bhasan Char and are in need of urgent assistance, through Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and World Food Programme (WFP) in areas such as food and health," the Foreign Ministry of Japan stated in a press release on Friday.
 
"Japan will support Bangladesh's efforts to protect the displaced persons through such assistance, and will continue to work closely with the international community," it stated.

According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), since the military coup on February 1, Myanmar’s junta has carried out a brutal nationwide crackdown aimed at suppressing widespread public opposition to its rule, Human Rights Watch said today. 
 
Under the leadership of General Min Aung Hlaing, junta security forces have carried out mass killings, torture, sexual violence, arbitrary arrests, and other abuses against protesters, journalists, lawyers, health workers, and political opposition members amounting to crimes against humanity. 
 
Moreover, military attacks in the country’s northwest and southeast have resulted in numerous war crimes.
 
(WAH)
