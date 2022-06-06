Efforts to Intensify Indonesia-Australia Cooperation Crucial: President Jokowi

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) emphasized that the attempts to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Indonesia and Australia have become increasingly important, especially in the midst of a very dynamic and challenging global situation.
Jokowi conveyed the statement in his remarks at the Indonesia-Australia bilateral meeting at the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java Province, on Monday, which was one of the agendas of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's official visit to Indonesia.
He noted that in addition to furthering their bilateral interests, strong cooperation between both nations can also contribute to maintaining regional and global peace and prosperity.
Prior to attending the bilateral meeting, the two government heads had held face-to-face meetings to discuss several issues.
"It is an honor for me to receive this visit – the first state visit (since Prime Minister Albanese was inaugurated)," the president added.
Several Indonesian ministers also attended the meeting, including Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, State Secretary Minister Pratikno, Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi, Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi, Indonesian Ambassador to Australia and Vanuatu Siswo Pramono, as well as Director General of Asia-Pacific and Africa at the Foreign Affairs Ministry Abdul Kadir Jailani.
Meanwhile, Albanese was accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong, Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell, Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic, Member for Solomon of the Australian House of Representatives Luke Gosling, as well as Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams.
Albanese was inaugurated as the 31st Australian Prime Minister on May 23, 2022.
According to his statement on June 5, 2022, his visit to Indonesia emphasized the importance of bilateral relations between the two countries.
In addition to conducting the bilateral meeting, the prime minister is scheduled to embark on a working visit to Makassar City, South Sulawesi Province.