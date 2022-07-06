Blinken to Travel to Indonesia to Attend G20 Meeting

Jakarta: The United States (US) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Bali, Indonesia, to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting scheduled on July 6-9, 2022.
"Secretary Blinken will first travel to Bali, Indonesia, to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, and then Bangkok, Thailand, from July 6 to July 11, 2022," US Department of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Ned Price noted in a press statement issued by the US Embassy here on Wednesday.
At the G20 meeting in Bali, Blinken will reinforce US' commitment to working with international partners to confront global challenges, including food and energy insecurity and the threat of Russia’s continued war against Ukraine, according to the statement.
In addition to attending G20-related engagements, the secretary will hold a bilateral meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.
Among other bilateral engagements, Secretary Blinken will also meet with the People’s Republic of China (PRC) State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the G20.
The G20 foreign ministers will be convening at a time when the world is struggling with unprecedented challenges, such as climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the growing food security crisis.
In conversation on the global impact of Russia’s war of choice in Ukraine, the G20 members will also discuss the resulting consequences on inflation, economic security, international energy markets, and peace and security.
Collectively, G20 members represent around 80 percent of the world’s economic output, two-thirds of the world’s population and three-quarters of its international trade.
The G20 includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
This year is the first time that Indonesia holds the G20 presidency.
Apart from visiting Bali, Indonesia, Secretary Blinken will also visit Bangkok, Thailand, to meet with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai.
At the meeting in Bangkok, Blinken looks forward to discussing a range of issues, including building on the successes of Thailand’s APEC 2022 agenda during our 2023 APEC host year, expanding health and climate cooperation, and addressing the crisis in Myanmar.
He will also meet with alumni of U.S. exchange programs, tour the Thai Department of Disease Control’s Emergency Operations Center, and visit a shelter and welfare center for victims of human trafficking.
The U.S-Thai Alliance is essential for advancing the president’s Indo-Pacific Strategy for a free and open, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient region, the spokesman for the US Department of Foreign Affairs noted in a statement.