By 2050, one in six people will be 65 or older. (Photo: medcom.id)
By 2050, one in six people will be 65 or older. (Photo: medcom.id)

World Bank Calls for Development of Age-Ready Cities

English transportation health covid-19 infrastructure
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 05 April 2022 13:44
Washington: As the world gets older and cities expand to accommodate more people, focusing on making urban infrastructure and services ‘age-ready’ -- conducive for older persons and younger ones alike -- can have universal social and economic benefits, a new World Bank report shows.
 
"Silver Hues: Building Age-Ready Cities" builds on the reality that for the first time in history, there are more persons aged 65 years or over than there are children under five.
 
In fact, by 2050, one in six people will be 65 or older.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


At the same time, COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on older persons globally, while the world contends with the climate crisis and continued conflict and violence across the world, even as more older persons move to cities and towns to live close to younger family members or have access to essential services like healthcare or public transportation.
 
This makes it crucial for policymakers to proactively think about and invest intentionally in planning and designing cities for an age-ready future.
 
The report provides a roadmap on how focusing on six key areas – universal design, housing solutions, multigenerational spaces, physical mobility, technology, and efficient spatial forms – can help policymakers design adaptive, productive, and inclusive age-ready cities.
 
"An age-ready city is a city for all. Age-readiness is not just about older persons. It has universal benefits and is conducive to better living for everyone. That is why we feel it is critical for countries – those that have a large aging population and those that will see aging in the coming years - to think about how their cities and towns can be planned and designed for an age-ready future," said Sameh Wahba, Global Director for the World Bank’s Urban, Disaster Risk Management, Resilience and Land Global Practice, in a press release on Tuesday.
 
Silver Hues: Building Age-Ready Cities offers key reasons for why this can be one-in-a-lifetime opportunity for countries:
  • The age-readiness of cities can have benefits for all age groups and cater to distinct needs that are age-agnostic – for example, open spaces like parks and gardens and community amenities like libraries are not just for older persons – everyone benefits from these services.
  • About 15 percent of the global population has disabilities but over 46 percent of persons over the age of 60 have one or more disabilities. Investing in accessible infrastructure and signage, for example, helps older persons lead dignified, empowered lives without needing constant assistance.
  • There is some evidence that the benefits of proactively designing and maintaining accessible infrastructure outweigh the costs, especially for cities whose financial resources are scarce.
  • Age-readiness is also smart economics – older persons represent a large, attractive market for goods, services and investments, so building healthcare, technology and leisure solutions that work not just for older persons, but for everyone regardless of age, disability, gender, and income, will benefit the community at large.
  • There are immeasurable social and cultural benefits for cities to be age-ready. Older persons pass on invaluable social and cultural knowledge, behaviors, and emotional and psychological counsel to younger generations, in addition to how often they pass on their financial savings.
  • Making cities work for older persons as well as they do for younger age groups helps countries nurture strong constituencies and underscore their commitment to inclusion in its truest sense and caring for diverse population groups.
  • The report suggests that cities can reach their goal to be age-ready by building a long-term vision, investing in data and analysis, consulting with a diverse group of stakeholders on proposed measures, designing practical and lasting measures while articulating the role of the public and private sectors, of communities, academia, civil society, and external institutions, instating ways to implement policy actions and evaluating these actions for their effectiveness.

 
(WAH)
