President Jokowi to Push G7 to Find Solution to Food, Energy Crises

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) departed on Sunday for Germany to attend G7 Summit for Partner Countries on June 26-27, during which he will raise the global food and energy crises.
Indonesia is invited to the G7 Summit in the capacity as a partner country and G20 chair, he said in a virtual press conference held prior to his departure at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.
"(We) will first visit Germany to attend G7 Summit in the capacity as a G7 partner country and G20 Presidency ," he said.
Food and supply chain will be among the issues discussed at the G7 Summit. "(At the summit) we will encourage G7 member countries to work together to find a solution to the food and energy crises engulfing the world," he said.
While in Germany, Jokowi will also hold bilateral talks with leaders of G7 member states and other countries invited to the G7 Summit for Partner Countries including India, Senegal, Argentina,and South Africa.
He said at the meeting, G7 member states will also encourage a peaceful solution to the Ukraine-Russia war.
Realizing that the peaceful solution to the Ukraine-Russia war is not easy, he said Indonesia will encourage Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold dialogs.
From Germany, Jokowi will proceed to Ukraine to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and to Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin. At the meetings with the Ukrainian and Russian leaders, Jokowi will call for an immediate halt to the war for the benefit of global peace.
"With the same mission, I will call on President Putin to hold a dialog and agree on a ceasefire and stop the war as soon as possible," he said.