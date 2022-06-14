English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia and Bosnia and Herzegovina have huge potential in the trade sector. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia and Bosnia and Herzegovina have huge potential in the trade sector. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia, Bosnia-Herzegovina Agree to Intensify Economic Cooperation

English bosnia trade investment
Antara • 14 June 2022 15:48
Jakarta: Indonesia and Bosnia and Herzegovina agreed to enhance economic relations by bolstering trade and investment potentials that both countries possess.
 
"Indonesia believes that the historical bond and good bilateral relations forged by both countries decades ago can be utilised as the capital of every strategic step for further exploration of cooperation potentials between Indonesia and Bosnia and Herzegovina," Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto noted in his statement here on Tuesday.
 
The coordinating minister's statement was made in response to Bosnian Foreign Minister Bisera Turkovic's remarks that cooperation between both national chambers of commerce could bolster efforts to enhance economic cooperation that both countries pursue.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Hartarto expressed his support to enhance cooperation with Bosnia and Herzegovina in the defence industry, business-to-business, and hospitality industry.
 
The coordinating minister highlighted that Indonesia and Bosnia and Herzegovina have huge potential in the trade sector, as the total trade value recorded between both countries in 2021 reached US$1.85 million.
 
While Indonesia's main export commodities to Bosnia and Herzegovina are cocoa powder, musical instruments, and telephone sets, Bosnia's main export commodities to Indonesia are centrifuges and footwear, he stated.
 
Meanwhile, the Bosnian foreign minister welcomed Indonesia's palm oil and investment in the food industry, including inviting Indonesia to open an instant noodle factory in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
 
"Bosnia and Herzegovina welcomes Indonesia's palm oil commodity and invites Indonesia to invest in the food sector in Bosnia and Herzegovina," Turkovic stated.
 
She highlighted logistical challenges due to Bosnia and Herzegovina's geographic conditions and reliance on neighbouring countries for logistical flows as one challenge in bolstering economic cooperation between both countries.
 
The foreign minister suggested both countries to discuss the plan to establish a direct to-and-fro connection between Jakarta and Sarajevo.
 
During the meeting, Hartarto and Turkovic also discussed current global conditions, especially the effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the West Balkan region and energy security and food security issues.
 
Turkovic affirmed that the Russia-Ukraine conflict had minimum effect on the food sector in her country, as Bosnia does not import much wheat from Ukraine.
 
She also emphasized that the other focus of the Bosnian government in engaging relations with Indonesia is to enhance cooperation in the military and defence sectors, particularly with the Indonesian state-owned armaments company PT Pindad.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Over 168.1 Million People Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19 in Indonesia

Over 168.1 Million People Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19 in Indonesia

English
covid-19
Indonesia Logs 930 New COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Logs 930 New COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
Govt Scraps Plan to Increase Borobudur Temple Entrance Fee

Govt Scraps Plan to Increase Borobudur Temple Entrance Fee

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Banjir Bandang Rusak Jalan dan Jembatan di Taman Nasional Yellowstone
Internasional

Banjir Bandang Rusak Jalan dan Jembatan di Taman Nasional Yellowstone

Ini Penampakan Rangkaian Hardware Asus ROG Tema Evangelion
Teknologi

Ini Penampakan Rangkaian Hardware Asus ROG Tema Evangelion

Indonesia Open 2022: Bungkam Tommy Sugiarto, Anthony Ginting ke Babak Kedua
Olahraga

Indonesia Open 2022: Bungkam Tommy Sugiarto, Anthony Ginting ke Babak Kedua

517 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi di DKI Jakarta
Nasional

517 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi di DKI Jakarta

Pendidikan Gratis Hingga Langsung Dapat Kerja, Ini 5 Keunggulan Kuliah di Jerman
Pendidikan

Pendidikan Gratis Hingga Langsung Dapat Kerja, Ini 5 Keunggulan Kuliah di Jerman

Sejarah Terciptanya Lampu Sein, Mulai dari Mekanis Tangan
Otomotif

Sejarah Terciptanya Lampu Sein, Mulai dari Mekanis Tangan

Inflasi AS hingga Kebijakan The Fed Bakalan Tekan IHSG di Semester II
Ekonomi

Inflasi AS hingga Kebijakan The Fed Bakalan Tekan IHSG di Semester II

Ikut Kena Pukul, Iko Uwais Balik Polisikan Pelapornya
Hiburan

Ikut Kena Pukul, Iko Uwais Balik Polisikan Pelapornya

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!