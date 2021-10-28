English  
Indonesia has been on the right course to realize its commitment.
Indonesia has been on the right course to realize its commitment.

Indonesia to Reiterate Commitment to Lowering Emissions at COP26: Environment Minister

English Climate Change indonesian government COP26
Antara • 28 October 2021 21:58
Jakarta: The Indonesian Government will reassert its commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, in November 2021, Minister of Environment and Forestry Siti Nurbaya stated.
 
"In Glasgow, we will reaffirm our commitment and ambition to achieve the targets regarding aspects we are concerned about, including, for example, a 1.5-degree (rise in temperature)," Minister Siti Nurbaya stated at the Climate Leaders Message event that was followed online from Jakarta on Thursday.
 
The Indonesian Government remains committed to achieving the target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 29 percent through its own efforts and by 41 percent with international support by 2030.

This commitment has been outlined in a Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) document that encompasses the government's strategy and action plan in the efforts to curb climate change and its impacts.
 
The minister expounded that 60 percent of Indonesia's carbon emissions are estimated to come from the forestry and other land use (FOLU) sector, while the rest from the energy, waste, industry, and agriculture sectors.
 
"In Glasgow, we will emphasize Indonesia's emission reduction goal through the NDC from the forestry and other land use sector and agriculture, and then energy, waste and industry," the minister affirmed.
 
Indonesia has been on the right course to realize its commitment to slashing carbon dioxide emissions in a bid to limit climate change, Vice Foreign Minister Mahendra Siregar earlier stated.
 
Indonesia remains resolute to lowering carbon dioxide emissions by 29 percent on its own or 41 percent with international support by 2030, Siregar noted at the Expo 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.
 
The vice foreign minister noted that 41 percent of the carbon dioxide emissions were equivalent to 1.1 gigatons (1,100 million tons of CO2 or greenhouse gas).
 
Indonesia’s commitment to slashing 1.1 gigatons of CO2 is three times as much as the commitment of Britain, as the host of the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), he stated.
 
“As a matter of fact, Indonesia is a developing nation and Britain is a developed country. This shows that we have great commitment in this regard. Hence, all the steps we have taken will raise optimism to achieve the goal,” he noted during an online press conference from Dubai on Wednesday night.
 
(WAH)
