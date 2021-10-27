English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Setpres)
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Setpres)

ASEAN-South Korea Partnership to Focus on Digital, Green Economy: President Jokowi

English asean investment south korea president joko widodo
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 27 October 2021 16:36
Jakarta: ASEAN and South Korea need to take advantage of enormous potential in green and digital economy for the welfare of the global community, according to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). 
 
"The partnership should focus on the future economy, namely digital and sustainable green economy. There’s a huge potential in the green and digital economy sectors," President Jokowi said during the 22nd ASEAN-South Korea Summit, virtually attended from the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java, Tuesday, as quoted by the Presidential Secretariat. 
 
According to the President, ASEAN’s digital economy potential is estimated to reach US$200 billion by 2025, while the green economy opportunities in the Southeast Asia region will reach US$1 billion in 2030. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


On the other hand, he said, the Korean Deal project which includes digital and green economy is worth US$144 billion until 2025.
 
During the Summit, President Jokowi also invited ASEAN and the Republic of Korea to focus on supporting conducive policy-making to the development of green economy and digital economy, establishing a good ecosystem, expanding investment in the two sectors, as well as supporting technology transfer, research and development of the two sectors. 
 
On that occasion, the President also expressed hope that the ASEAN-Korea partnership will further strengthen concrete cooperation in a number of fields, including infrastructure and green industry; clean, new and renewable energy and energy efficiency; electric car; and digitalization of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and health services. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Finance Minister Optimistic of Indonesia Clocking 4% Growth by 2021-End

Finance Minister Optimistic of Indonesia Clocking 4% Growth by 2021-End

English
finance
Indonesia Discusses Cooperation in Information Technology with France

Indonesia Discusses Cooperation in Information Technology with France

English
technology
LPSK's Team Deployed to Kiwirok to Assist Violence-Impacted Health Workers

LPSK's Team Deployed to Kiwirok to Assist Violence-Impacted Health Workers

English
health
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
BI Borong SBN Rp142,74 Triliun Sejak Awal Tahun
Ekonomi

BI Borong SBN Rp142,74 Triliun Sejak Awal Tahun

Covid-19 Mengganas di 105 Daerah, Termasuk Jakarta Timur dan Depok
Nasional

Covid-19 Mengganas di 105 Daerah, Termasuk Jakarta Timur dan Depok

Liga 1: Tekuk Persiraja, Madura United Kembali ke Jalur Kemenangan
Olahraga

Liga 1: Tekuk Persiraja, Madura United Kembali ke Jalur Kemenangan

UGM Masih di Puncak, Ini Daftar 20 Kampus Terbaik di Indonesia Versi UniRank 2021
Pendidikan

UGM Masih di Puncak, Ini Daftar 20 Kampus Terbaik di Indonesia Versi UniRank 2021

Jokowi Sampaikan Keprihatinan Terkait Persaingan Kawasan di KTT ASEAN-Australia
Internasional

Jokowi Sampaikan Keprihatinan Terkait Persaingan Kawasan di KTT ASEAN-Australia

Tercyduk, Hyundai Creta Mulai Wara-Wiri Di Jalanan
Otomotif

Tercyduk, Hyundai Creta Mulai Wara-Wiri Di Jalanan

Gamer Dunia Sudah Bisa Main Pikmin Bloom
Teknologi

Gamer Dunia Sudah Bisa Main Pikmin Bloom

Musisi Senior Oddie Agam Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Musisi Senior Oddie Agam Meninggal Dunia

Hotel Milik Donald Trump Dijual Rp5,2 Triliun
Properti

Hotel Milik Donald Trump Dijual Rp5,2 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!