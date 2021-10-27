ASEAN-South Korea Partnership to Focus on Digital, Green Economy: President Jokowi

Jakarta: ASEAN and South Korea need to take advantage of enormous potential in green and digital economy for the welfare of the global community, according to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).
"The partnership should focus on the future economy, namely digital and sustainable green economy. There’s a huge potential in the green and digital economy sectors," President Jokowi said during the 22nd ASEAN-South Korea Summit, virtually attended from the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java, Tuesday, as quoted by the Presidential Secretariat.
According to the President, ASEAN’s digital economy potential is estimated to reach US$200 billion by 2025, while the green economy opportunities in the Southeast Asia region will reach US$1 billion in 2030.
On the other hand, he said, the Korean Deal project which includes digital and green economy is worth US$144 billion until 2025.
During the Summit, President Jokowi also invited ASEAN and the Republic of Korea to focus on supporting conducive policy-making to the development of green economy and digital economy, establishing a good ecosystem, expanding investment in the two sectors, as well as supporting technology transfer, research and development of the two sectors.
On that occasion, the President also expressed hope that the ASEAN-Korea partnership will further strengthen concrete cooperation in a number of fields, including infrastructure and green industry; clean, new and renewable energy and energy efficiency; electric car; and digitalization of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and health services.