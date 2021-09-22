English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:Medcom.id)

Jokowi to Deliver Speech Virtually at 76th UNGA

English united nations Climate Change covid-19 pandemic president joko widodo
Willy Haryono • 22 September 2021 15:11
New York: Indonesian President Joko Widodo is set to deliver his speech at the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). 
 
The Indonesian President is scheduled to deliver his speech on Wednesday evening New York time.
 
"195 countries are scheduled to participate during the High Level Week of the General Assembly," said Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi in a virtual statement on Tuesday evening New York time or Wednesday morning Jakarta time.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Indonesian Presdient (Jokowi) will deliver his speech at the 76th UNGA tomorrow, Wednesday evening New York time or Thursday morning Jakarta time virtually," she added.
 
According to her, almost all ASEAN leaders will deliver their remarks virtually, except for the Vietnamese President.
 
The Minister added that the theme of this year’s UNGA is "Building resilience through hope - to recover from covid-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of the people, and revitalize the United Nations.”
 
The theme reflects the challenges that the world is still facing, from covid-19 to climate change.
 
The 76th UNGA President is Abdulla Shahid, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Maldives. (Translator: Natasha Celia)
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
US Coast Guard Trains with Indonesia's Maritime Security Agency

US Coast Guard Trains with Indonesia's Maritime Security Agency

English
indo-pacific
No Indonesian Casualties in Australia's Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake: Official

No Indonesian Casualties in Australia's Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake: Official

English
indonesian government
BNPB Provides 3 Million Masks for Public at National Games

BNPB Provides 3 Million Masks for Public at National Games

English
papua province
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
The Fed Indikasikan Akhiri Stimulus Lebih Cepat, Harga Emas Berkilau
Ekonomi

The Fed Indikasikan Akhiri Stimulus Lebih Cepat, Harga Emas Berkilau

4 Paparan Penting Jokowi yang Dibawa ke Sidang Majelis PBB
Internasional

4 Paparan Penting Jokowi yang Dibawa ke Sidang Majelis PBB

Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Los Blancos Berpesta
Olahraga

Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Los Blancos Berpesta

Jokowi Pamerkan Keberhasilan Indonesia Tekan Karhutla di Sidang PBB
Nasional

Jokowi Pamerkan Keberhasilan Indonesia Tekan Karhutla di Sidang PBB

3 Pekan PTM, 241 Siswa di Jakarta Positif Covid-19
Pendidikan

3 Pekan PTM, 241 Siswa di Jakarta Positif Covid-19

Adegan Mesra Amanda Manopo dan Arya Saloka Dihapus, Fans Ngamuk
Hiburan

Adegan Mesra Amanda Manopo dan Arya Saloka Dihapus, Fans Ngamuk

All New Honda BR-V Pakai Platform Baru, Belum Bisa Hybrid
Otomotif

All New Honda BR-V Pakai Platform Baru, Belum Bisa Hybrid

Apple Upayakan Pengawas Kesehatan Mental Pakai Data iPhone
Teknologi

Apple Upayakan Pengawas Kesehatan Mental Pakai Data iPhone

Padat Karya Permukiman Serap 324 Ribu Pekerja
Properti

Padat Karya Permukiman Serap 324 Ribu Pekerja

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!