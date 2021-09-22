Jokowi to Deliver Speech Virtually at 76th UNGA

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

New York: Indonesian President Joko Widodo is set to deliver his speech at the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).The Indonesian President is scheduled to deliver his speech on Wednesday evening New York time."195 countries are scheduled to participate during the High Level Week of the General Assembly," said Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi in a virtual statement on Tuesday evening New York time or Wednesday morning Jakarta time."Indonesian Presdient (Jokowi) will deliver his speech at the 76th UNGA tomorrow, Wednesday evening New York time or Thursday morning Jakarta time virtually," she added.According to her, almost all ASEAN leaders will deliver their remarks virtually, except for the Vietnamese President.The Minister added that the theme of this year’s UNGA is "Building resilience through hope - to recover from covid-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of the people, and revitalize the United Nations.”The theme reflects the challenges that the world is still facing, from covid-19 to climate change.The 76th UNGA President is Abdulla Shahid, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Maldives. (Translator: Natasha Celia)(WAH)