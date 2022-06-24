English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The ADB loan will allow the government to continue investing in innovative opportunities. (Photo: medcom.id)
The ADB loan will allow the government to continue investing in innovative opportunities. (Photo: medcom.id)

ADB Approves $150 Million to Help Fiji Recover from COVID-19 Pandemic

English fiji covid-19 covid-19 pandemic Asian Development Bank (ADB) economic growth
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 24 June 2022 11:54
Manila: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved $150 million in loans to help Fiji recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and build resilience against climate and disaster risks.
 
"This program builds on the results of the ADB-supported Sustained Private Sector-Led Growth Reform Program which helped the Government of Fiji create an environment where the private sector can thrive and drive economic growth through investment," said Regional Director of ADB’s Pacific Subregional Office in Fiji Aaron Batten in a press release on Friday.
 
"As well as breaking down barriers to private sector investment, this new program will support government reforms to build resilience, including the implementation of Fiji’s Climate Change Act, which is among the world’s most comprehensive pieces of climate legislation," Batten added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The Sustainable and Resilient Recovery Program comprises a $60 million policy-based concessional loan and a $90 million policy-based regular loan.
 
"The COVID-19 public health emergency and its ensuing humanitarian and economic fallout offered us a glimpse of what the global climate change emergency can become if left unchecked. From early in the pandemic, the Fijian government has focused on a green-blue recovery because we knew there was no alternative," said Fiji’s Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum. 
 
"Through ADB’s support here today, we can continue to strengthen Fiji’s macroeconomic stability, improve access to financing for smaller businesses, and build economic confidence, thereby providing the private sector with the best possible business environment in which to lead economic growth, Sayed-Khaiyum stated. 

Bolstering Resilience

Sayed-Khaiyum added that the ADB loan will allow the government to continue investing in innovative opportunities benefiting women, youth, the poor, and other vulnerable segments of the population. 
 
The program will bolster fiscal resilience by strengthening public financial management and debt management, community resilience through inclusive public spending and sustainable access to basic services, and private sector resilience by supporting businesses.
 
To improve access to finance for businesses, the government strengthened regulations on issuing corporate bonds and is working on new legislation to make it easier for small and medium enterprises to raise capital. To support women, the poor, and vulnerable segments of the population, the government has launched new parametric microinsurance products, and has strengthened policies on water and sanitation in rural communities.
 
The program is cofinanced by the governments of Australia and New Zealand and the Japan International Cooperation Agency. It has benefited from advisory work by the European Union, the International Monetary Fund and its Pacific Financial Technical Assistance Centre, and the World Bank.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Over 49.5 Million Indonesians Receive COVID-19 Booster Shot

Over 49.5 Million Indonesians Receive COVID-19 Booster Shot

English
vaccine
Indonesia Adds 2,069 COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

Indonesia Adds 2,069 COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

English
indonesian government
Indonesia's PLN Commits to Converting Fuel Vehicles to Electric-Powered Models

Indonesia's PLN Commits to Converting Fuel Vehicles to Electric-Powered Models

English
PLN
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Black Box Diharapkan Bisa Merekam Lebih Banyak Data Kecelakaan Mobil
Otomotif

Black Box Diharapkan Bisa Merekam Lebih Banyak Data Kecelakaan Mobil

Resmi, Piala Dunia U-20 2023 Mulai Bergulir saat Harkitnas
Olahraga

Resmi, Piala Dunia U-20 2023 Mulai Bergulir saat Harkitnas

Pasukan Ukraina Mundur dari Medan Perang Severodonetsk
Internasional

Pasukan Ukraina Mundur dari Medan Perang Severodonetsk

Nilai Tertinggi UTBK Diraih Calon Mahasiswa Baru ITB dan UGM
Pendidikan

Nilai Tertinggi UTBK Diraih Calon Mahasiswa Baru ITB dan UGM

Pemerintah Jaga Momentum Pemulihan Ekonomi Indonesia
Ekonomi

Pemerintah Jaga Momentum Pemulihan Ekonomi Indonesia

Mahfud Sebut Kondisi Kesehatan Tjahjo Membaik
Nasional

Mahfud Sebut Kondisi Kesehatan Tjahjo Membaik

Rima Melati Akan Dimakamkan Hari Minggu di Tanah Kusir
Hiburan

Rima Melati Akan Dimakamkan Hari Minggu di Tanah Kusir

Poco F4 Masuk Indonesia 30 Juni
Teknologi

Poco F4 Masuk Indonesia 30 Juni

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!