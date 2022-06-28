Jokowi, Macron Discuss Ukraine Crisis

Elmau: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) held a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the German city of Elmau on Monday, 27 June 2022.
The two leaders focused on discussing the situation in Ukraine.
President Jokowi appreciated President Macron's efforts to bring about peace in Ukraine.
"We all understand that the situation is very complex. But we need to continue to strive for a peaceful settlement. If the war continues, the current food crisis will get worse," said President Jokowi.
In addition to discussing the conflict in Ukraine, President Jokowi lauded France's support for Indonesia's G20 Presidency this year.
"I express my appreciation and we believe that the G20 will be successful and can produce concrete cooperation," he said.
Apart from that, Jokowi and Macron also discussed a number of cooperation efforts in the economic, defense, and strategic industry sectors.