English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Jokowi, Macron Discuss Ukraine Crisis

English president joko widodo Emmanuel Macron g7 G20 ukraine
Andhika Prasetyo • 28 June 2022 10:39
Elmau: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) held a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the German city of Elmau on Monday, 27 June 2022. 
 
The two leaders focused on discussing the situation in Ukraine.
 
President Jokowi appreciated President Macron's efforts to bring about peace in Ukraine. 
 
"We all understand that the situation is very complex. But we need to continue to strive for a peaceful settlement. If the war continues, the current food crisis will get worse," said President Jokowi.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In addition to discussing the conflict in Ukraine, President Jokowi lauded France's support for Indonesia's G20 Presidency this year.
 
"I express my appreciation and we believe that the G20 will be successful and can produce concrete cooperation," he said.
 
Apart from that, Jokowi and Macron also discussed a number of cooperation efforts in the economic, defense, and strategic industry sectors.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia, UK Agree to Forge Cooperation in New, Renewable Energy

Indonesia, UK Agree to Forge Cooperation in New, Renewable Energy

English
president joko widodo
COVID-19 Patients at Jakarta's Kemayoran Athletes Village Hospital Down to 110

COVID-19 Patients at Jakarta's Kemayoran Athletes Village Hospital Down to 110

English
covid-19
Congo's Researchers Apply COVID-19 Genomic Sequencing Skills to Other Diseases

Congo's Researchers Apply COVID-19 Genomic Sequencing Skills to Other Diseases

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Skenario Presidensi G20 Indonesia Dukung Pemulihan Ekonomi Global
Ekonomi

Skenario Presidensi G20 Indonesia Dukung Pemulihan Ekonomi Global

321 Narapidana Teroris Janji Setia ke NKRI
Nasional

321 Narapidana Teroris Janji Setia ke NKRI

Jokowi Tegaskan Risiko Perubahan Iklim Sangat Nyata bagi Negara Berkembang
Internasional

Jokowi Tegaskan Risiko Perubahan Iklim Sangat Nyata bagi Negara Berkembang

Prihatin! KPAI: PPDB Masih Diwarnai Surat Sakti Pejabat
Pendidikan

Prihatin! KPAI: PPDB Masih Diwarnai Surat Sakti Pejabat

Sudah Ditemukan, Keluarga Tegaskan Marshanda Tidak Menghilang
Hiburan

Sudah Ditemukan, Keluarga Tegaskan Marshanda Tidak Menghilang

Malaysia Open: Gregoria Kalahkan Tunggal Putri Terbaik Dunia
Olahraga

Malaysia Open: Gregoria Kalahkan Tunggal Putri Terbaik Dunia

2.300 Unit Hyundai Ioniq 5 Terganjal Krisis Chip Semikonduktor?
Otomotif

2.300 Unit Hyundai Ioniq 5 Terganjal Krisis Chip Semikonduktor?

Kominfo Minta 2.569 PSE Lingkup Privat Daftar Ulang
Teknologi

Kominfo Minta 2.569 PSE Lingkup Privat Daftar Ulang

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!