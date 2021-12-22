ASEAN Reaffirms Solidarity as Natural Disasters Hit Philippines, Malaysia

Jakarta: ASEAN has expressed its heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the Governments and peoples of Malaysia and the Philippines, especially the families affected by these natural disasters.
"ASEAN Member States are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives, displacement of people as well as extensive damage to properties caused by the severe floods and landslides as a result of torrential rain in Malaysia and Typhoon Rai that hit the Republic of the Philippines," ASEAN Foreign Ministers stated in a joint statement on Tuesday.
"ASEAN reaffirms its solidarity with the Governments and peoples of Malaysia and the Republic of the Philippines and stands ready to extend its cooperation and support during this difficult time," they stated.
A large number of people in the Philippines were affected by the disaster caused by the passage of Typhoon Odette, also known as Typhoon Rai, in the central and southern parts of the country on December 16 through 18, including the loss of life and significant physical damages to critical infrastructure such as electricity and buildings.
According to the Government of the Philippines, as of December 20, 58 people have been confirmed dead, and approximately 440,000 people are taking refuge at more than 2,400 evacuation centres.
It is the 15th tropical cyclone for 2021 in the Philippines, which on average experience 20 tropical cyclones each year.