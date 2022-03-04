Humanitarian Aid from Singapore Red Cross Arrives in Ukraine

Singapore: The first tranche of aid from Singapore Red Cross’ earlier US$100,000 commitment has arrived in Ukraine, and is being distributed by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), as part of their ongoing response.
The SRC has been in active contact with the Ukrainian Red Cross and the IFRC on the ground situation
More than 30,000 people have already received humanitarian aid from the Red Cross emergency stockpile: including hygiene and food kits, warm clothing and medicine.
Red Cross Societies in neighbouring countries such as Poland, Romania, Lithuania, Hungary and Slovakia have provided humanitarian support at the border, distributing food items, water, non-food items, hygiene products, and communication services, where over 500,000 people have fled Ukraine.
"I am heartened to see the outpouring of support from the people of Singapore for our humanitarian response to the crisis in Ukraine. It is a show of solidarity with the communities suffering heavy casualties in Ukraine," Benjamin William, Secretary General and CEO of Singapore Red Cross, said in a press release on Friday.
"Our team has been working closely with the Ukrainian Red Cross, IFRC and other National Societies to provide assistance to address the most pressing needs. Much of the focus will be on the vulnerable, including children (many who are unaccompanied), single women with children, the elderly, and people with disabilities," he explained.
According to him, the combination of an active and bloody conflict, extreme cold weather and Covid-19 means that for the people in the conflict regions and those who have been displaced from their homes (already exceeding 1 million), the days ahead will be a struggle for survival.
"The essential needs continue to increase day by day. Only through the collaborative effort of many parties, including we in Singapore, can we effectively reach out to meet the needs of the affected persons and communities," he concluded.
In Singapore, donations to the SRC fundraising appeal have reached about S$2 million. This includes the Singapore Government’s contribution of US$100,000 to the humanitarian operations.