New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (Photo:apec.org)
New Zealand PM to Visit Australia to Meet Albanese

English New Zealand Australia tourism
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 June 2022 15:03
Wellington: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to travel to Sydney this week for an in-person meeting with new Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese.
 
"The relationship between New Zealand and Australia is like family. It’s fitting that as New Zealand’s Prime Minister I will be the first foreign head of government to meet with Prime Minister Albanese in Australia since he took office a couple of weeks ago," Ardern said in a press release on Tuesday.
 
"We are fortunate to be close neighbours who share common values, history, personal connections, and business relationships," she added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to her, for New Zealanders and New Zealand businesses alike, Australia is a source of prosperity, labour, tourism, innovation, science and knowledge.
 
"I am very much looking forward to meeting Prime Minister Albanese in person following our recent phone conversations, and I know it will be the first of many as New Zealand and Australia continue to cooperate closely in a world of increasing challenges," she stated.
 
"I expect on the agenda will be developments in our region like climate change, the Indo Pacific Economic Framework, AUKUS, and the upcoming Pacific Island Forum," she revealed.
 
The Prime Minister will leave New Zealand late Thursday afternoon and return the evening of Friday.
 
"New Zealand and Australia work exceptionally well together on the international stage to achieve our common goals and I know we will continue to advocate for a more stable and resilient region, defend and advance the multilateral rules based system, and maintain momentum on our world-leading economic integration," she concluded. 
 
(WAH)
