Jakarta: Indonesia made a voluntary contribution to the Secretariat of the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) to build cooperation in the security sector known as the "Regional Security Strategy" (RSS) on Tuesday (29/03/2022).
The USD100,000 contribution was handed over virtually by the Head of International Relations of the Indonesian National Police (Polri), Inspector General Johni Asadoma to the new Director-General of MSG, Leonard Louma.
The voluntary contribution was Indonesia's initiative carried out at the Second MSG Police Ministers Meeting (PMM) on March 14, 2017, in Jakarta.
"The PMM welcomes Polri's financial contribution to support the development of RSS," said the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press release on Tuesday.
Director-General of MSG, Leonard Louma, expressed his appreciation to the Government of Indonesia for its support and contribution to the creation of the RSS.
"It is hoped that the good cooperation between the two parties will continue in the future," the Ministry said.
Aside from contributing to the regional security strategy, Indonesia has also fulfilled its obligations as an Associate Member (AM) at the MSG to support MSG's work programs, especially in capacity-building programs in fisheries and environment sectors.
"This is in line with Indonesia's strategic role in increasing its role in the Pacific region," the Ministry stated.
This security cooperation initiative shows that Indonesia and the Melanesian countries have strong commitments to work together in preventing transnational crimes in the region.
Indonesia hopes that the RSS document will be beneficial for the security of the MSG region and to foster stronger cooperation.