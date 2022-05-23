English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Almost one billion people in lower-income countries remain unvaccinated. (Photo: medcom.id)
Almost one billion people in lower-income countries remain unvaccinated. (Photo: medcom.id)

COVID-19 Pandemic Will Not Magically Disappear: WHO Chief

English covid-19 covid-19 cases covid-19 pandemic
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 23 May 2022 09:23
Geneva: Reported COVID-19 cases are increasing in almost 70 countries in all regions and reported COVID-19 deaths are rising in Africa, World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
"In many countries, all restrictions have been lifted, and life looks much like it did before the pandemic. So is it over? No, it’s most certainly not over. I know that’s not the message you want to hear, and it’s definitely not the message I want to deliver," Dr Tedros said during the kick-off of the annual World Health Assembly on Sunday.
 
"There’s no question we have made progress, of course we have: 60% of the world’s population is vaccinated, helping to reduce hospitalizations and deaths, allowing health systems to cope, and societies to reopen. But it’s not over anywhere until it’s over everywhere," he told global health ministers.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to him, increasing transmission means more deaths, especially among the unvaccinated, and more risk of a new variant emerging.
 
"Almost one billion people in lower-income countries remain unvaccinated. Only 57 countries have vaccinated 70% of their population – almost all of them high-income countries," he explained. 
 
"More than 6 million COVID-19 deaths have been reported to WHO. But as you know, our new estimates of excess mortality are much higher – almost 15 million deaths," he stated.
 
Vaccine supply has improved, he said, but absorption has not kept pace.  
 
"WHO’s primary focus now is to support countries to turn vaccines into vaccinations as fast as possible," he stressed.
 
"The pandemic will not magically disappear. But we can end it. We have the knowledge. We have the tools. Science has given us the upper hand," he said.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Govt Likely to Erase PPKM Regulation: Minister

Govt Likely to Erase PPKM Regulation: Minister

English
PPKM
Lamipak Breaks Ground on Construction of Packaging Factory in Indonesia

Lamipak Breaks Ground on Construction of Packaging Factory in Indonesia

English
Energy (en)
Car-Free Day Activities to Resume in Jakarta's 5 Regions

Car-Free Day Activities to Resume in Jakarta's 5 Regions

English
jakarta
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Bedah Spek Bus Navya Arma, Kendaraan Otonom Perdana Di Indonesia
Otomotif

Bedah Spek Bus Navya Arma, Kendaraan Otonom Perdana Di Indonesia

BOR di RS Covid-19 Jakarta Barat Naik Jadi 4%
Nasional

BOR di RS Covid-19 Jakarta Barat Naik Jadi 4%

DOTA 2 The International 11 Digelar Oktober di Singapura
Teknologi

DOTA 2 The International 11 Digelar Oktober di Singapura

Anthony Albanese Resmi Dilantik sebagai Perdana Menteri Baru Australia
Internasional

Anthony Albanese Resmi Dilantik sebagai Perdana Menteri Baru Australia

PTBA Raup Laba Bersih Rp2,28 Triliun di Kuartal I-2022
Ekonomi

PTBA Raup Laba Bersih Rp2,28 Triliun di Kuartal I-2022

Menang Dramatis atas Villa, Manchester City Juara Liga Primer Inggris 2021--2022
Olahraga

Menang Dramatis atas Villa, Manchester City Juara Liga Primer Inggris 2021--2022

NCT Dream Main ke Wahana Misteri <i>KKN di Desa Penari</i>, Badarawuhi Jadi <i>Trending</i>
Hiburan

NCT Dream Main ke Wahana Misteri KKN di Desa Penari, Badarawuhi Jadi Trending

Dibuka 2 Hari Lagi, Ini Jadwal Lengkap SIMAK UI 2022
Pendidikan

Dibuka 2 Hari Lagi, Ini Jadwal Lengkap SIMAK UI 2022

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian
Properti

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!