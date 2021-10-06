Indonesia Promotes Efforts to Advance National, Local Humanitarian Leaderships

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

(WAH)

Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has highlighted 3 essential points in efforts to advance national and local humanitarian leaderships.The statement was delivered at the Regional Conference on Humanitarian Assistance 2021 held today."First, putting forward local values and wisdom," Indonesia's top diplomat said in her keynote speech.According to her, Local values provide an understanding of the spirit that lies behind the humanitarian action itself.Moreover, Local wisdoms guide humanitarian actors in providing relevant and suitable assistance, in accordance to national and local context.Without them, she said, humanitarian assistance will not fully address the needs of affected communities at local levels."Second, the importance of strengthening humanitarian capacities at national and local levels," she stated."The pandemic has taught us that unprecedented challenges require extraordinary response. Business as usual can no longer be an option. Our common endeavor must aim to strengthen the leadership of national and local actors. A transformation of mindset is needed – from seeing national and local communities as recipients to seeing them as agents of actions. With such equal and complementary inter-relations wellcoordinated humanitarian assistance can be achieved," she explained.Lastly, the Indonesian Foreign Minister believes that transformation in ways of partnership is imperative."Our humanitarian efforts can no longer be implemented through traditional means. They can no longer be fractional, partial, or inconclusive. Relevant, equal, and harmonized partnerships between regional actors and national-local actors are essential. Cooperation between regional, national, and local actors must be supportive of each other to address the ongoing emergencies and prepare for future challenges. This relevant, equal, and harmonized partnership will only bepossible with a strong network of humanitarian actors," she stressed.As the world’s most disaster-prone-region, millions of people have been displaced in Asia-Pacific because of various natural and manmade disasters in the last two years.Over one quarter of the world’s conflicts occur in Asia and the Pacific and the region now hosts 4,4 million refugees.These pressing conditions are further worsen by the COVID-19 pandemic.