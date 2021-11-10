English  
The world's agri-food systems is responsible for about a third of all greenhouse gas emissions.
The world's agri-food systems is responsible for about a third of all greenhouse gas emissions.

Urgent Action Needed to Eliminate World Hunger: FAO Chief

English technology covid-19 pandemic food
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 November 2021 13:20
Rome: Eliminating world hunger by the end of the decade requires urgent action and innovative solutions to the way we produce, distribute and consume food, Qu Dongyu, the Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), said on Tuesday in a message to the United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference (COP26).
 
According to him, the number of undernourished people rose to 811 million last year, and the climate crisis is just another major driver of malnutrition and poverty along with conflict and other humanitarian emergencies. 
 
Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has extended the list, pushing the achievement of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals further away.

"If we want to meet our global commitments to end world hunger by 2030, we need to accelerate the transformation to greener, more inclusive, resilient, efficient and sustainable agri-food systems," Qu said.
 
The world's agri-food systems - the systems by which our food, feed and fibre are grown, produced and distributed – is responsible for about a third of all greenhouse gas emissions. 
 
But they are also extremely vulnerable to climate change, particularly in countries where food security is already low.
 
"We need innovation and technology to help us produce more with less," Qu said.
 
"We need innovations that span across agri-food systems, from food production to consumption and waste management, as well as policy and financing," he added.
 
(WAH)
