Biden, Sunak Discuss Russia, Climate Change

The leaders discussed Russia’s missile strikes in Ukraine and underscored their governments’ strong support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression.
They also discussed the explosion that took place in the eastern part of Poland and their full support for Poland’s ongoing investigation.
"We stand together with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, and continue to take issue with Russian behavior. And we’re going to continue to support Ukraine and as long as Russia continues their aggression," Biden said before the bilateral meeting.
The leaders coordinated on a range of global issues, including the challenges posed by China.
They discussed the global need to step up ambitions to tackle the climate crisis, as well as the importance of securing sustainable and affordable energy supplies.
"The United States is our closest ally, biggest trading partner, closest security partner. And I’m glad to see that partnership in action doing good, whether it’s standing up to — and I agree with your words — barbaric activity by Russia in Ukraine, but also tackling climate change, stabilizing the global economy," Sunak stated.