Over 33 million people are estimated to have been affected by the floods. (Photo: medcom.id)
Over 33 million people are estimated to have been affected by the floods. (Photo: medcom.id)

ADB Approves $3 Million Grant to Support Pakistan's Flood Response

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 September 2022 12:58
Islamabad: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $3 million grant to support the Government of Pakistan’s emergency relief efforts amid widespread floods across the country. 
 
The grant, financed from the Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund (APDRF), will help fund the immediate purchase of food supplies, tents, and other relief goods to support flood victims across the country. APDRF is a special fund designed to fast-track grants to ADB developing member countries affected by disasters triggered by natural hazards. 
 
"ADB stands with the people of Pakistan during these difficult times," said ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Yevgeniy Zhukov, in a media release on Wednesday.

"We are committed to working with the government and other development partners to help Pakistan overcome the devastating impact of this natural disaster and provide immediate relief to affected families," Zhukov added.
 
Heavy rains across Pakistan have triggered flash floods, landslides, and glacial lake outbursts. 
 
In July, the country received more than 60% of average annual monsoon rainfall in just 3 weeks. 
 
Over 33 million people are estimated to have been affected by the floods with more than 1,000 deaths reported and about 1,500 injured. 
 
Almost half a million people are currently in relief camps. 
 
Pakistan has identified several priority needs, including food security, agriculture and livestock, health, water, sanitation, hygiene, shelter, and nonfood items.
 
ADB is coordinating with other partners to support Pakistan’s response, including through the ADB-supported National Disaster Risk Management Fund created to strengthen Pakistan’s climate and disaster risk resilience and to efficiently channel funds to support local authorities’ disaster resilience work. 

 
(WAH)
