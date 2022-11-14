English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Jokowi, Biden Hold Bilateral Meeting in Bali

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 November 2022 14:07
Bali: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) held a bilateral meeting with United States (US) President Joe Biden at the Apurva Kempinski Hotel in Bali today.
 
During the meeting, Jokowi welcomed Biden's presence in Bali.
 
"I express my appreciation for the presence of President Joe Biden and tomorrow we will start holding the G20 Summit," Jokowi said during a bilateral meeting with the US President  Monday, November 14, 2022.
 
President Jokowi hopes that the upcoming G20 Leaders' Summit would produce a wide range of concrete cooperation. 

So, Indonesia's G20 Presidency could help the world's economic recovery efforts.
 
During the bilateral meeting,tThe Indonesian Head of State was accompanied by a number of ministers, namely Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, and Minister of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Erick Thohir.
 
(WAH)

