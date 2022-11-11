Indonesia Spotlights Importance of ASEAN Socio-Cultural Cooperation

"This pillar (of cooperation) is important to strengthen people's awareness, solidarity, partnership, and a sense of togetherness towards ASEAN," Effendy stated at the National Consultation Forum of ASCC (ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community) Pillar Indonesia, here on Friday.
The pillar of ASEAN socio-cultural cooperation aims to improve the ability of ASEAN communities to adapt and solve socio-economic problems as well as other challenges in the field of human and cultural development, the minister emphasized.
"The Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture is the guardian of the ASEAN socio-cultural pillar at the national level, so I want to emphasize the importance of increasing public awareness of the pillar," he remarked.
To achieve this goal, the ASEAN socio-cultural cooperation pillar covers several fields of education, culture, health, social welfare, village development and poverty alleviation, manpower, and the environment, Effendy pointed out.
The minister called for further increasing understanding of ASEAN socio-cultural pillar programs, as they are strategic issues that are close to the people's lives.
"There are challenges in increasing public understanding, such as how to make the ASEAN socio-cultural pillar more realistic and its existence and benefits more obvious for the community," he remarked.
Meanwhile, Indonesia will chair the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023 and is committed to making the socio-cultural sector as one of its priorities.
"Indonesia will raise awareness of the ASEAN socio-cultural pillar. One of the key strategies is to expand public reach and engagement," Effendy remarked.
In the last 55 years, the ASEAN has played a crucial role in maintaining regional peace and stability and developing the region's community welfare, he noted.
"ASEAN is the main medium for ASEAN member countries to hold dialogue and share experiences in dealing with various issues," he stated.