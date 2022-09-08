English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
WFP continues to work with national partners and NGOs globally and in Palestine. (Photo: medcom.id)
WFP continues to work with national partners and NGOs globally and in Palestine. (Photo: medcom.id)

Japan, WFP Cooperate to Provide Food Assistance to Palestinian Families

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 September 2022 11:07
Ramallah: The United Nations (UN) World Food Programme (WFP) welcomed a contribution of JPY 200 million (US$1.5 million approximately) from the Government of Japan which will help WFP provide much-needed food assistance to the most vulnerable Palestinian families in Gaza and the West Bank.
 
WFP will use this donation to provide in-kind food rations to over 73,000 of the poorest and most food-insecure Palestinians for three months.  
 
Each family will receive fortified wheat flour, pulses, vegetable oil and iodized salt.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Thanks to our longstanding partnership with Japan, we can help tens of thousands of poor families facing acute hardships every year," said WFP Representative and Country Director Samer AbdelJaber in a press release on Wednesday. 
 
"With so many challenges at their greatest, particularly in Gaza, WFP food assistance is one thing vulnerable Palestinians can count on. We greatly appreciate Japan’s support in making this assistance possible," Abdeljaber added.
 
The increase in the prices of food and other essentials has severely depreciated Palestinian families’ purchasing power pushing them to compromise their food consumption to make ends meet. 
 
Already before the Ukraine crisis, with movement and access restrictions, high poverty and unemployment rates, one-third of Palestine’s families suffered from food insecurity and struggled to reach adequate and nutritious food.  
 
"This contribution from the Government of Japan to WFP in Palestine comes amidst extremely challenging global humanitarian and socio-economic situation due to the recent escalation of violence in Gaza, the increase of food prices and the impact of COVID-19," Hattori Takashi, Deputy Representative of Japan to Palestine.
 
"Through this support, we aim to meet the food needs of the most vulnerable and economically unsecured non-refugee populations in Palestine, including women, elderly, children, people with disabilities and those with chronic diseases. By working together, we aim to reach the goal of ending malnutrition and a shared vision of a world beyond hunger," he added.
 
WFP continues to work with national partners and NGOs globally and in Palestine to help achieve Zero Hunger for vulnerable people affected by conflicts. 
 
With contributions amounting to more than US$46 million to WFP over the past decade, Japan is among WFP’s top donors to Palestine, as well as one of the largest donors to WFP globally.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The Government of Japan has already provided tents and plastic sheets as emergency relief goods. (Photo: medcom.id)

Japan to Provide $7 Million to Support Pakistan's Flood Response

ADB, Japan Cooperate to Boost Agriculture Sector in Asia-Pacific

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
Global Decline in COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Continuing: WHO

Global Decline in COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Continuing: WHO

English
health
It May Take 300 Years to Achieve Full Gender Equality: UN Report

It May Take 300 Years to Achieve Full Gender Equality: UN Report

English
women
BI Points to Threat of Stagflation

BI Points to Threat of Stagflation

English
Bank Indonesia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Lokasi Pesawat Jatuh Ditemukan, TNI AL Segera Evakuasi Bangkai Bonanza
Nasional

Lokasi Pesawat Jatuh Ditemukan, TNI AL Segera Evakuasi Bangkai Bonanza

Kasus Meningkat, Kota Chengdu Perpanjang Masa Karantina Akibat Covid-19
Internasional

Kasus Meningkat, Kota Chengdu Perpanjang Masa Karantina Akibat Covid-19

Makin Lengket dengan Nathalie Holscher, Frans Faisal Mulai Lupakan Marissya Icha
Hiburan

Makin Lengket dengan Nathalie Holscher, Frans Faisal Mulai Lupakan Marissya Icha

RI Bentuk Global <i>Blended Finance Alliance</i>, Luhut Ajak Anggota G20 Bangun Ekonomi Biru
Ekonomi

RI Bentuk Global Blended Finance Alliance, Luhut Ajak Anggota G20 Bangun Ekonomi Biru

BBM Naik, Menhub Janjikan Solusi Bagi Pelaku Usaha Angkutan
Otomotif

BBM Naik, Menhub Janjikan Solusi Bagi Pelaku Usaha Angkutan

8 Jersey Terburuk dalam Sejarah Piala Dunia (Bagian 2 - Habis)
Olahraga

8 Jersey Terburuk dalam Sejarah Piala Dunia (Bagian 2 - Habis)

Simak, Informasi Penting Soal Asesmen Nasional 2022
Pendidikan

Simak, Informasi Penting Soal Asesmen Nasional 2022

NASA Kembali Undur Peluncuran Artemis 1
Teknologi

NASA Kembali Undur Peluncuran Artemis 1

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!