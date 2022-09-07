English  
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo:MoFA)
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo:MoFA)

Indonesia, Solomon Islands Build Friendship Hall in Honiara

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 September 2022 14:54
Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Reto Marsudi attended the handover ceremony of "Frienship Hall" in Honiara, the capital of Solomon Islands, today, September 7, 2022.
 
The building was built together by the governments of Indonesia and Solomon Islands.
 
According to Indonesia's top diplomat, the project is a milestone in the Indonesia-Solomon Islands relations.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"It is not just bricks and mortars, it is a symbol of hope, friendship and opportunity," the Indonesian Foreign Minister stated.
 
On the same day, the Indonesian Foreign Minister held a bilateral meeting with  with Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele and paid a courtesy call to Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare.
 
During this work visit, the Indonesian Foreign Minister discussed ways to bolster bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries, especially in trade, infrastructure and development cooperation.
 
(WAH)

