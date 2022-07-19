English  
The G20 represents more than 60 percent of the world's population. (Photo: medcom.id)
The G20 represents more than 60 percent of the world's population. (Photo: medcom.id)

G20 Summit Preparations to Be Completed in October: Minister

Antara • 19 July 2022 20:21
Jakarta: Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno has forecast preparations for the G20 Summit scheduled in November 2022 in Bali to be completed in the third or fourth week of October 2022.
 
During his visit with Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Uno affirmed that preparations had gone according to plan.
 
"The airport, including venues to welcome delegates from various countries, had been prepared. The Ngurah Rai Airport's VVIP terminal has been revitalized and will be used as a parking lot for high-ranking G20 state officials, and security for heads of state and guests from various countries will be coordinated with the Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI), and National Police (Polri)," he stated in a weekly press briefing through an official statement received here, Tuesday.

The G20 is a multilateral cooperation forum comprising 19 major countries and the European Union (EU). The G20 represents more than 60 percent of the world's population, 75 percent of global trade, and 80 percent of the world's GDP.
 
In addition, infrastructure and logistics preparations have been readied at various places, especially transportation accommodation for delegates. Communication networks, roads, electricity networks, and General Electric Vehicle Charging Station (SPKLU) have also been readied.
 
“We also reviewed the preparation of Garuda Wisnu Kencana (GWK) and waste management in several Integrated Waste Management Sites to Reduce, Reuse, Recycle (TPST 3R). In addition, we collaborate with Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to assist in providing souvenirs for the delegates," Uno remarked.
 
His side has played an active role in overcoming climate change and managing the environment in a sustainable manner through concrete actions.
 
These roles include holding a Forum Group Discussion (FGD) related to food loss and waste in the tourism industry and launching the Carbon Offset Calculator Program to calculate the carbon footprint generated from tourist travel activities.
 
"We will also conduct a G20 side event, the Indonesia Wellness Tours Conference and Festival (IWTCF), which will be held on August 5-7, 2022, in Solo, Central Java," Uno remarked.
 
The ministry is currently preparing a draft of the G20 Bali Guidelines for Strengthening Communities and MSME as the Tourism Transformation Agents: a People-Centered Recovery that will be adopted at the Tourism Ministerial Meeting (TMM) on September 26, 2022.
 
This was done with international partner organizations, specifically the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). 
 
