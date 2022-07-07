English  
Indonesia and Australia are also members of the MIKTA forum. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesian, Australian Foreign Ministers Discuss Latest Situation in Myanmar

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 July 2022 14:52
Jakarta: The Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi, held a bilateral meeting with the Australian Foreign Minister, Penny Wong, in Bali today, July 7, 2022.
 
Australia's top diplomat is in Bali to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting.
 
During the meeting, Australia reaffirmed its support for Indonesia's presidency at the G20. 

"Both Foreign Ministers are of the view that the G20 must continue to work to remain relevant and able to help find solutions to various global economic problems," the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
 
Indonesia and Australia are also members of the MIKTA forum which will hold a meeting in Bali today, where efforts to find a peaceful solution in Ukraine are one of the discussion agendas.
 
?The meeting also discussed the current situation in Myanmar
 
Both agreed on the importance of inclusive national dialogue and the importance of restoring democracy.
 
(WAH)
