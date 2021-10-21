Technology Helps to Revitalize Tourism during COVID-19 Pandemic: Minister

Jakarta: Technology has a major influence in revitalizing the tourism sector battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno stated.
"Technology is very helpful for the tourism industry in the midst of the pandemic, especially in terms of lodging that had recorded a significant decline in occupancy," he noted in a statement obtained here on Thursday.
Hence, Uno has encouraged industry actors to resume their activities by implementing the Cleanliness, Health, Safety, and Environment (CHSE) protocols.
The minister also expressed optimism over recovery of the sector that had continued to show a positive trend in tandem with the increase in vaccination rates supported by technological adaptations and sound synergy among stakeholders.
Currently, over 109 million Indonesians have been administered the first dose, about 64 million given the second dose, and around one million injected with the third dose.
"The main key for tourism and creative economy actors to survive in the midst of the pandemic is to have good adaptability, innovation, and collaboration in utilizing technology," he remarked.
"In addition, integration between the tourism and health sectors is also important in supporting the recovery attempts," he affirmed.
Furthermore, he admitted that the pandemic had changed the tourists’ behavior that was also observed by Indonesian tourism actors.
Some of the changes are domestic destinations being largely preferred, integration of digital-based tourism and health services, as well as the increasing trend of staycations, with a unique accommodation experience.
Thus, quick adaptation and acceleration of tourism digitization are deemed necessary in adapting to the changes.
"Domestic tourism actors are expected to continue to innovate in supporting the revival of Indonesian tourism after the pandemic ends, so it can help in recovering our national economy and provide abundant employment opportunities," Uno affirmed.