English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo. Photo BPMI Setpres
President Joko Widodo. Photo BPMI Setpres

80% of Startups are Destroyed Because They Don't Read Market Needs: Jokowi

Fajar Nugraha, Andhika Prasetyo • 26 September 2022 19:01
Tangerang: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) revealed that more than 80 percent of start-ups or startups in the country have failed. Because, they are not able to read the wishes of the market.
 
"Be careful. As many as 80 percent to 90 percent of startups fail when they start because they don't see market needs. Everything should start from market needs," Jokowi said when opening BUMN Startup Day at ICE BSD, Tangerang, Banten, Monday, September 26, 2022.
 
He gave an example, at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, people desperately need practical and effective medical services. From that need, many pioneering companies emerged in the telemedicine sector.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"During the health crisis, we saw that the opportunity was huge. We are in a country with 17 thousand islands, 514 districts/cities, 34 provinces, what can we do? Create telemedicine. Health services can be connected to platforms, with applications," explained President.
 
According to Jokowi, such thoughts must continue to be sharpened. So that entrepreneurs can continue to survive and thrive.
 
In addition to the inability to read the market, startup companies often collapse due to running out of funds. According to Jokowi, the role of venture capital is very important. Companies that provide capital, especially SOEs, are asked to assist potential startups and direct them to the right market.
 
"This is a function of venture capital, SOEs, so that the large ecosystem that we want to build can be connected to each other so that everyone is well assisted, not failing, to enter the markets, the opportunities that are in us," Jokowi explained.
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Indonesian government send aid for the recovery of flood management in Pakistan. Photo: JAS

Indonesia Disburses USD1 Million Aid to Pakistan

President Joko Widodo Awarded the Global Citizen Award

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Disburses USD1 Million Aid to Pakistan

Indonesia Disburses USD1 Million Aid to Pakistan

English
indonesia-pakistan
Garuda Indonesia Calls Profit of IDR 3.8 Billion

Garuda Indonesia Calls Profit of IDR 3.8 Billion

English
Garuda Indonesia
Tokyo Stocks End 2.7% Lower on Slowdown Fears

Tokyo Stocks End 2.7% Lower on Slowdown Fears

English
stock market (en)
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
31,14% Masyarakat Rentan dan Umum Tuntas Divaksin <i>Booster</i> Hari Ini
Nasional

31,14% Masyarakat Rentan dan Umum Tuntas Divaksin Booster Hari Ini

Hati-Hati, Karpet Mobil Bisa Sebabkan Kecelakaan
Otomotif

Hati-Hati, Karpet Mobil Bisa Sebabkan Kecelakaan

Ini 10 Provinsi yang Berhasil Tekan Inflasi, Sri Mulyani Beri Hadiah Rp10 Miliar
Ekonomi

Ini 10 Provinsi yang Berhasil Tekan Inflasi, Sri Mulyani Beri Hadiah Rp10 Miliar

8 Rekor yang Berpotensi Dipecahkan pada Piala Dunia 2022
Olahraga

8 Rekor yang Berpotensi Dipecahkan pada Piala Dunia 2022

RUU Pendidikan Kedokteran Dicuekin Lebih dari 9 Bulan, Willy Aditya Kirim Surat Terbuka ke Jokowi
Pendidikan

RUU Pendidikan Kedokteran Dicuekin Lebih dari 9 Bulan, Willy Aditya Kirim Surat Terbuka ke Jokowi

Video <i>Ngevape</i> Viral, Zee JKT48 Minta Maaf
Hiburan

Video Ngevape Viral, Zee JKT48 Minta Maaf

Cetak Sejarah! Giorgia Meloni Jadi PM Perempuan Pertama di Italia
Internasional

Cetak Sejarah! Giorgia Meloni Jadi PM Perempuan Pertama di Italia

Apa Itu Dynamic Island di iPhone 14?
Teknologi

Apa Itu Dynamic Island di iPhone 14?

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!