"Be careful. As many as 80 percent to 90 percent of startups fail when they start because they don't see market needs. Everything should start from market needs," Jokowi said when opening BUMN Startup Day at ICE BSD, Tangerang, Banten, Monday, September 26, 2022.
He gave an example, at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, people desperately need practical and effective medical services. From that need, many pioneering companies emerged in the telemedicine sector.
"During the health crisis, we saw that the opportunity was huge. We are in a country with 17 thousand islands, 514 districts/cities, 34 provinces, what can we do? Create telemedicine. Health services can be connected to platforms, with applications," explained President.
According to Jokowi, such thoughts must continue to be sharpened. So that entrepreneurs can continue to survive and thrive.
In addition to the inability to read the market, startup companies often collapse due to running out of funds. According to Jokowi, the role of venture capital is very important. Companies that provide capital, especially SOEs, are asked to assist potential startups and direct them to the right market.
"This is a function of venture capital, SOEs, so that the large ecosystem that we want to build can be connected to each other so that everyone is well assisted, not failing, to enter the markets, the opportunities that are in us," Jokowi explained.