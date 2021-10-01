English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Communications and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate (Photo:Medcom.id/Siti Yona)
Communications and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate (Photo:Medcom.id/Siti Yona)

Indonesia Echoes Cross-Border Data Facilitation Commitment at G20: Minister

English asean region covid-19 pandemic indonesian government
Antara • 01 October 2021 17:06
Jakarta: The Indonesian government has remained fully focused on enabling cross-border data flows, as it could contribute significantly to the progress of the digital economy, Communications and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate stated.
 
"Undoubtedly, digital data is very important for the people's economic sustainability,” Plate noted at the launch of the 2021 Digital Economy Report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) as quoted from a press statement on Friday.
 
“Realizing the enormous potential of data-based economic growth, Indonesia has encouraged the discussion on data transfer governance at various international forums, one of which is the G20 Forum," he remarked.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Based on the Global System for Mobile Communications Association's (GSMA’s) report in 2018, the utilization and digitization process for data flows had increased productivity and contributed significantly to Indonesia's gross domestic product of $24.5 billion in the retail sector and $34.5 billion in the manufacturing sector.
 
Meanwhile, a study conducted by a Singapore-based economy consultant AlphaBeta in 2019 estimated that Indonesia's digital trade could potentially generate more than $160.8 billion by 2030.
 
According to Bank Indonesia’s data in August 2021, the value of digital transactions increased by 43.6 percent year-on-year worth $1.73 billion
 
The information and communication sector is one of the fastest growing sectors in Indonesia, reaching 10.58 percent year-on-year in 2020 and 7.78 percent by cumulative growth (c-to-c) amid the first half of 2021.
 
Furthermore, Indonesia put forth three main priorities to the Digital Economy Working Group at the G20 Forum.
 
They comprised connectivity and post-COVID-19 recovery, digital skills and literacy, as well as cross-border data flow and credible free data flow.
 
"The proposal shows that Indonesia believes the digital economy is capable of supporting global recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, we can recover together and stronger," the minister remarked.
 
In addition, Indonesia's active role in data governance issues is demonstrated by its commitment to holding further discussions with various stakeholders on enabling cross-border data flows to ensure optimization of the data-based economy.
 
"Indonesia has been involved in the G20 Forum discussion on data governance and proposed four cross-border data flow principles of lawfulness, fairness, transparency, and reciprocity," he noted.
 
Indonesia has also encouraged discussion on data governance with other countries in ASEAN region that generated the Putrajaya-ASEAN Declaration: A Digitally Connected Community in 2021.
 
"The Putrajaya Declaration is the reference for ASEAN member countries to realize transparent and reliable principles in creating an accountable digital ecosystem," Plate stated.
 
Furthermore, Indonesia continues to develop various policies as well as prepare the public regarding the data issue by conducting digital training and ensuring digital connectivity.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Health Protocol Task Force to Ensure Papua PON Safe from Covid-19 Case Surge

Health Protocol Task Force to Ensure Papua PON Safe from Covid-19 Case Surge

English
papua province
Indonesia Records 1,624 New Covid-19 Cases, 87 Deaths

Indonesia Records 1,624 New Covid-19 Cases, 87 Deaths

English
covid-19 pandemic
Optimal Health Protocol Implementation during Papua PON: Covid-19 Task Force

Optimal Health Protocol Implementation during Papua PON: Covid-19 Task Force

English
papua province
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
51,7 Juta Orang Sudah Vaksin Dosis Lengkap per 1 Oktober
Nasional

51,7 Juta Orang Sudah Vaksin Dosis Lengkap per 1 Oktober

Meterai Elektronik Resmi Meluncur, Begini Cara Dapatnya
Ekonomi

Meterai Elektronik Resmi Meluncur, Begini Cara Dapatnya

Daftar 20 Sekolah Terbaik Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2020-2021
Pendidikan

Daftar 20 Sekolah Terbaik Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2020-2021

Papua Segel Tike Final Futsal PON XX
Olahraga

Papua Segel Tike Final Futsal PON XX

Mundur dari Tinju, Manny Pacquiao Resmi Daftar sebagai Capres Filipina
Internasional

Mundur dari Tinju, Manny Pacquiao Resmi Daftar sebagai Capres Filipina

Cerita Unik Suliadi Ketika Menjadi Sopir Jokowi Di Solo
Otomotif

Cerita Unik Suliadi Ketika Menjadi Sopir Jokowi Di Solo

5 Perbedaan Squid Game dengan Tayangan Survival Lain
Hiburan

5 Perbedaan Squid Game dengan Tayangan Survival Lain

5 Trik Dekorasi Rumah Kecil Terlihat Luas
Properti

5 Trik Dekorasi Rumah Kecil Terlihat Luas

Refarming Frekuensi 2,3GHz Rampung, Perkuat Jaringan di 9 Klaster Indonesia
Teknologi

Refarming Frekuensi 2,3GHz Rampung, Perkuat Jaringan di 9 Klaster Indonesia

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!