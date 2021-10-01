Indonesia Echoes Cross-Border Data Facilitation Commitment at G20: Minister

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: The Indonesian government has remained fully focused on enabling cross-border data flows, as it could contribute significantly to the progress of the digital economy, Communications and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate stated."Undoubtedly, digital data is very important for the people's economic sustainability,” Plate noted at the launch of the 2021 Digital Economy Report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) as quoted from a press statement on Friday.“Realizing the enormous potential of data-based economic growth, Indonesia has encouraged the discussion on data transfer governance at various international forums, one of which is the G20 Forum," he remarked.Based on the Global System for Mobile Communications Association's (GSMA’s) report in 2018, the utilization and digitization process for data flows had increased productivity and contributed significantly to Indonesia's gross domestic product of $24.5 billion in the retail sector and $34.5 billion in the manufacturing sector.Meanwhile, a study conducted by a Singapore-based economy consultant AlphaBeta in 2019 estimated that Indonesia's digital trade could potentially generate more than $160.8 billion by 2030.According to Bank Indonesia’s data in August 2021, the value of digital transactions increased by 43.6 percent year-on-year worth $1.73 billionThe information and communication sector is one of the fastest growing sectors in Indonesia, reaching 10.58 percent year-on-year in 2020 and 7.78 percent by cumulative growth (c-to-c) amid the first half of 2021.Furthermore, Indonesia put forth three main priorities to the Digital Economy Working Group at the G20 Forum.They comprised connectivity and post-COVID-19 recovery, digital skills and literacy, as well as cross-border data flow and credible free data flow."The proposal shows that Indonesia believes the digital economy is capable of supporting global recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, we can recover together and stronger," the minister remarked.In addition, Indonesia's active role in data governance issues is demonstrated by its commitment to holding further discussions with various stakeholders on enabling cross-border data flows to ensure optimization of the data-based economy."Indonesia has been involved in the G20 Forum discussion on data governance and proposed four cross-border data flow principles of lawfulness, fairness, transparency, and reciprocity," he noted.Indonesia has also encouraged discussion on data governance with other countries in ASEAN region that generated the Putrajaya-ASEAN Declaration: A Digitally Connected Community in 2021."The Putrajaya Declaration is the reference for ASEAN member countries to realize transparent and reliable principles in creating an accountable digital ecosystem," Plate stated.Furthermore, Indonesia continues to develop various policies as well as prepare the public regarding the data issue by conducting digital training and ensuring digital connectivity.