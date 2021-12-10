Jokowi Highlights Grave Concern for Personal Data Protection

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) emphasized that the protection of citizens' personal data was a matter of grave concern for the Indonesian government.
"Protection of personal data is also a serious concern for the government, and it is an integral part of human rights," he noted at the commemoration of the 2021 World Human Rights Day at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Friday.
President Jokowi urged Communication and Information Minister Johnny G. Plate as well as other ministries and institutions to immediately finalize the draft law on personal data protection with the House of Representatives.
"Thus, it ensures the protection of people's human rights and the certainty of doing business in the digital sector," he remarked.
In the midst of the industry 4.0 growth and the rise of disruption due to digitalization, issues of human rights protection also continued to surface. He called on all stakeholders to consistently innovate to ensure the protection of human rights for every citizen, especially for marginalized groups of people.
"We must continue to follow this scientific development, so that no one is harmed in today's disruptive world," he remarked.
The government had issued Presidential Regulation Number 53 of 2021 in mid-2021 in connection with the National Action Plan for Human Rights 2021-2025.
The action plan focuses on respect, protection, fulfillment, enforcement, and promotion of human rights in Indonesia that targets groups of women, children, indigenous people, and disabled individuals.
"This Presidential Regulation 53 also emphasizes that the enforcement of human rights not only included respect for civil and political rights but also encompasses the fulfillment of economic, social, and cultural rights, especially of vulnerable groups, whose rights we not only need to protect but also fulfill," Jokowi remarked.