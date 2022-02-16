BRIN Developing Driverless Electric Car

Jakarta: The Technical Science Research Organization (OR IPT) of the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) has said it is developing an autonomous or driverless and environmentally friendly electric vehicle.
The electric vehicle is a Micro Electric Vehicle-Teleoperated Driving System (MEVi-TDS), which can be driven remotely, acting head of IPT BRIN Research Organization, Budi Prawara, said in a written statement received here on Wednesday.
The individual transportation could be used in limited or special areas, such as botanical gardens, tourist attractions, residential areas, industries, and offices, he informed.
The autonomous vehicle, he said, could also be used as a carrier for mass transportation in special areas.
In terms of design, the MEVi–TDS looks futuristic, he said. Equipped with four LED lights at the front, the vehicle has oval-shaped brake lights at the rear and six LED lights forming a triangle for turn signals, Prawara elaborated.
At the top of the hood, he said, there is an amber-colored rotator light that lights up in the event of any malfunction in the teleoperation.
The development of electric vehicles has so far focused on mastering the technology of key components, such as electric motors, batteries, control systems/power electronics, platforms, and charging systems, he said.
In the future, the development of electric vehicles will be carried out according to the 2020–2024 Electric Vehicle National Research Priority (PRN), which focuses on mastering key autonomous vehicle technologies, such as object/sensor detection systems, telecommunication systems, human to vehicle interaction, and computer vision, he informed.