English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
President Director of BCA Jahja Setiaatmadja. Photo: BCA
President Director of BCA Jahja Setiaatmadja. Photo: BCA

Creation of Quality Human Resources in BCA, All for the Sake of Democracy

Angga Bratadharma • 04 May 2023 23:07
Depok: PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BBCA) or BCA carried out a program titled 'BCA Sharing Knowledge' throughout May in commemoration of National Education Day. The program is expected to have a positive impact on the creation of quality Human Resources (HR) in the future.
 
By involving experts and practitioners, BCA Knowledge Sharing will be carried out in three activity concepts, namely a series of public lectures at five State Universities (PTN), a Student Banking Tour for students, and the 'I'm Capable' program for people with disabilities.
 
The 'BCA Shares Knowledge' program is a form of continued commitment from Bakti BCA Education to support the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) program as well as equal distribution of education and financial literacy for the younger generation, especially in facing the peak period of the demographic bonus in 2030.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


President Director of BCA Jahja Setiaatmadja realizes the importance of preparing the current generation to be able to face various challenges in the future and produce quality human resources to support sustainable economic growth.
 
"As a national bank, BCA has a responsibility to contribute to the success of the government's plans to be able to take advantage of the demographic bonus period by focusing on improving education and developing students' creativity, especially in digital matters," said Jahja, quoted from his written statement, Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
 
The peak period of the demographic bonus
 
Based on data from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesia is estimated to reach the peak of the demographic bonus in 2030. During this period, the number of productive age population will be greater than the non-productive population.
 
However, in line with government instructions, it is necessary to start planning for the peak of the demographic bonus now. On this basis, the 'BCA Shares Knowledge' program is expected to contribute to leveraging educational equity and financial literacy for the younger generation.
 
The series of public lectures 'BCA Shares Knowledge' carries the concept of collaboration between universities and the industrial world. This activity will be held at the University of Indonesia (UI), Airlangga University (UNAIR), Gadjah Mada University (UGM), North Sumatra University (USU), and Hasanuddin University (UNHAS).
 
Jahja explained that in the midst of today's uncertain world, the trend of technological development continues to grow rapidly. It cannot be denied, this technological development has caused disruption in various sectors, for example the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) which has begun to be able to produce photography and music of international quality.
 
He added that what BCA has implemented for AI and Big Data is computer fusion for documentation and face recognition which has been used in the myBCA application. If with face recognition, everything is immediately smooth, there is no need to type in a user ID and password.
 
"Then risk and fraud, before it was computerized we needed more effort to collect data, now it can be fast. In addition, with AI we can connect customer data with population data, so now account opening can be done online," explained Jahja. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Presiden Direktur BCA Jahja Setiaatmadja. FOTO: BCA

Begini Cara BCA Dukung Penciptaan SDM Berkualitas, Semua Demi Bonus Demografi!

Mantap! Dana Murah BCA Naik 5,7% Jadi Rp843,3 Triliun di Kuartal I

BCA dan Entitas Anak Bukukan Laba Bersih Rp11,5 Triliun di Kuartal I, Ini Pemicunya!

BACA JUGA
Amnesty: Global Press Freedom is in Decline

Amnesty: Global Press Freedom is in Decline

English
amnesty international
Protecting Indonesian Victims of TIP, MOFA Sends Diplomatic Notes to Myanmar

Protecting Indonesian Victims of TIP, MOFA Sends Diplomatic Notes to Myanmar

English
indonesian citizens
Jokowi Asked the Press Not Only be Free, but also Responsible

Jokowi Asked the Press Not Only be Free, but also Responsible

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kasus Mario Dandy Terbaru, Dilaporkan Kubu AG Lakukan Pencabulan
Nasional

Kasus Mario Dandy Terbaru, Dilaporkan Kubu AG Lakukan Pencabulan

Kapan KTT ASEAN Dimulai? <i>Cekidot</i> Agenda Lengkapnya
Ekonomi

Kapan KTT ASEAN Dimulai? Cekidot Agenda Lengkapnya

HONNE akan Konser di Jakarta Juli 2023, Ini Harga Tiketnya!
Hiburan

HONNE akan Konser di Jakarta Juli 2023, Ini Harga Tiketnya!

Libas Myanmar 5-0, Indonesia U-22 Berpeluang ke Semifinal
Olahraga

Libas Myanmar 5-0, Indonesia U-22 Berpeluang ke Semifinal

Gemasnya Anjing Pelacak Baru Meksiko, Tanda Terima Kasih dari Turki
Internasional

Gemasnya Anjing Pelacak Baru Meksiko, Tanda Terima Kasih dari Turki

Kymco Ikut PEVS 2023, Bawa Motor Listrik Apa Nih?
Otomotif

Kymco Ikut PEVS 2023, Bawa Motor Listrik Apa Nih?

Xbox PC Game Pass Ultah Pertama di Asia Tenggara
Teknologi

Xbox PC Game Pass Ultah Pertama di Asia Tenggara

Simak, Hal-Hal yang Wajib Diketahui Peserta UTBK-SNBT 2023
Pendidikan

Simak, Hal-Hal yang Wajib Diketahui Peserta UTBK-SNBT 2023

5 Barang yang Harus Disingkirkan dari Kamar Mandi, Apa Saja?
Properti

5 Barang yang Harus Disingkirkan dari Kamar Mandi, Apa Saja?

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!