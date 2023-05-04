Creation of Quality Human Resources in BCA, All for the Sake of Democracy

By involving experts and practitioners, BCA Knowledge Sharing will be carried out in three activity concepts, namely a series of public lectures at five State Universities (PTN), a Student Banking Tour for students, and the 'I'm Capable' program for people with disabilities.
The 'BCA Shares Knowledge' program is a form of continued commitment from Bakti BCA Education to support the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) program as well as equal distribution of education and financial literacy for the younger generation, especially in facing the peak period of the demographic bonus in 2030.
President Director of BCA Jahja Setiaatmadja realizes the importance of preparing the current generation to be able to face various challenges in the future and produce quality human resources to support sustainable economic growth.
"As a national bank, BCA has a responsibility to contribute to the success of the government's plans to be able to take advantage of the demographic bonus period by focusing on improving education and developing students' creativity, especially in digital matters," said Jahja, quoted from his written statement, Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
The peak period of the demographic bonus
Based on data from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesia is estimated to reach the peak of the demographic bonus in 2030. During this period, the number of productive age population will be greater than the non-productive population.
However, in line with government instructions, it is necessary to start planning for the peak of the demographic bonus now. On this basis, the 'BCA Shares Knowledge' program is expected to contribute to leveraging educational equity and financial literacy for the younger generation.
The series of public lectures 'BCA Shares Knowledge' carries the concept of collaboration between universities and the industrial world. This activity will be held at the University of Indonesia (UI), Airlangga University (UNAIR), Gadjah Mada University (UGM), North Sumatra University (USU), and Hasanuddin University (UNHAS).
Jahja explained that in the midst of today's uncertain world, the trend of technological development continues to grow rapidly. It cannot be denied, this technological development has caused disruption in various sectors, for example the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) which has begun to be able to produce photography and music of international quality.
He added that what BCA has implemented for AI and Big Data is computer fusion for documentation and face recognition which has been used in the myBCA application. If with face recognition, everything is immediately smooth, there is no need to type in a user ID and password.
"Then risk and fraud, before it was computerized we needed more effort to collect data, now it can be fast. In addition, with AI we can connect customer data with population data, so now account opening can be done online," explained Jahja. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)