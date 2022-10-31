ASEAN, India Eye Stronger Cooperation to Accelerate Startup Economy

Netra is a space technology start-up that offers satellite-based internet of things (IoT) connectivity and application services. It aims to overcome challenges in fishery and mining sectors by applying sophisticated technology on digital transformation.
"ASEAN Secretariat acknowledges the key role of start-ups to our economic recovery and as the catalyst for economic growth in the region. Technology start-ups specifically attract talent, funding, catalyse local innovation and most importantly create jobs," Deputy Secretary-General for ASEAN Economic Community Satvinder Singh said in a press release on Sunday.
"In this regard, I hope the successful hosting of the 1st ASEAN-India Start-up Festival will provide opportunities to further strengthening ASEAN-India cooperation to accelerate the start-up economy," he concluded.
The start-up festival was co-organised by the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), Indonesia; Department of Science and Technology (DST), India; Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur); and ASEAN Secretariat. This festival was funded by the ASEAN-India Science and Technology Development Fund, a trust fund established by the Government of India. It featured seminars, talk shows, exhibitions, pitch battle, Business-to-Business and Government-to-Government meetings.
In her remarks, Nur Tri Aries Suestiningtyas, Executive Secretary of BRIN, who is also the Indonesian Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation (COSTI) Chair, stated that the pandemic has forced people to be innovative in solving problems. According to her, research and innovation, especially in start-ups and small and medium enterprises, may assist in bolstering the economy.
"The world is looking at all the startups for next generation innovations. I am confident India and ASEAN community together can make it happen," Dr. Srivari Chandrasekhar, Secretary of DST India added
Over 239 start-ups exhibited their technological solution, 60 of which were start-ups from across ASEAN and India. 12 ASEAN and Indian start-ups then advanced to the Pitch Battle on the third day of the festival. Netra (Indonesia); Xfinito (India), SPIKE Architechions (Thailand); NovoEarth (India), and ELSA Corp (Viet Nam), were the top five start-ups that walked away with prize money totalling to US$ 7,500, supported by the ASEAN-India Science Development Fund.
The Xfinito offers great telemedicine analytics solution in health by integrated multisector technologies. SPIKE architectonics fabricates customised microneedle for transdermal delivery of active ingredients. NovoEarth uses sophisticated technology, to develop NovoPolymer from industrial waste, India’s first 100% compostable biopolymer pellets. ELSA Corp deploys technology and design to enable people around the world to speak English with confidence.
According to the judges, the competing start-ups showcased technological solution with various products ranging from healthcare, education to space technology with competitive business models. Judges also agreed that the pitch battle shone a spotlight on the promising start-ups, opened many doors for collaborations while at the same time enriching the budding entrepreneurs’ experiences.
The four-day festival that coincided with Indonesia’s G20 Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering and Indonesia Research and Innovation Expo 2022, attracted 2,500 visitors daily.
The ASEAN-India Startup Festival will become a regular event to continue the value it has created which shall be hosted on a rotational basis. The government of India assured that they will continue to support such programmes in future.