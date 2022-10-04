English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Pilot projects in Indonesia and Vietnam are getting underway. (Photo: medcom.id)
Pilot projects in Indonesia and Vietnam are getting underway. (Photo: medcom.id)

US, Google Cooperate to Support Education, Upskilling in Southeast Asia

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 October 2022 17:49
Washington: The United Sates (US) Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) and Google have announced a new partnership to support education, training, and upskilling in Southeast Asia, with pilot projects in Indonesia and Vietnam getting underway in the coming days. 
 
"This public-private partnership, which was initially announced by the White House at the recent US-ASEAN Special Summit, underscores the continued emphasis on the valuable role the US private sector plays in international diplomacy and media literacy, as well as the United States’ ongoing commitment to Southeast Asian nations," the US Department of State stated in a press release on Monday.
 
From October 3-7, 2022, at the American Center in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Google’s Startup Academy will host entrepreneurs in technology for a four-day bootcamp-style curriculum that supports early-stage technology startups in addressing local challenges, such as building a business, accessing capital, and more. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


American Spaces are open-access learning and gathering places around the world that promote interaction with local communities and the United States.
 
Additionally, on October 7, 2022, with support of Google.org, Google’s philanthropic arm, the ASEAN Foundation and its local partners will launch an initiative focused on youth engagement and media literacy at @America in Jakarta, Indonesia, one of the 12 American Spaces in Indonesia. 
 
The initiative will educate locally underserved communities, especially young leaders, on media literacy, how to combat online misinformation, and navigate the internet. 
 
The goal is to equip more than 1,000 trainers with new skills and materials, enabling them to provide training for more than 100,000 people of all ages and internet experience levels over the next two years.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The level of technological advancement of an economy could influence its position in global value chains. (Photo: medcom.id)

APEC Economies Urged to Boost Technology Adoption, Integration

Indonesia, US Deepen Education Partnership by Renewing Fulbright Arrangement

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
Nearly 63.8 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID Booster Dose: Govt

Nearly 63.8 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID Booster Dose: Govt

English
vaccine
Indonesia Adds 1,851 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 1,851 COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
UK Welcomes Indonesia's Statement on Russia's Referenda

UK Welcomes Indonesia's Statement on Russia's Referenda

English
russia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
<i>Update</i> Covid: 1.851 Kasus Baru, 1.538 Pasien Sembuh
Nasional

Update Covid: 1.851 Kasus Baru, 1.538 Pasien Sembuh

Sri Mulyani Yakin Konsumen Makin Getol Bertransaksi Lewat Platform Digital
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani Yakin Konsumen Makin Getol Bertransaksi Lewat Platform Digital

Duh! Tenaga Kerja di Indonesia Masih Didominasi Lulusan SD ke Bawah
Pendidikan

Duh! Tenaga Kerja di Indonesia Masih Didominasi Lulusan SD ke Bawah

Komdis PSSI Jatuhi Hukuman Seumur Hidup kepada Ketua Panpel dan Petugas Keamanan Arema FC
Olahraga

Komdis PSSI Jatuhi Hukuman Seumur Hidup kepada Ketua Panpel dan Petugas Keamanan Arema FC

Korut Bela Pencaplokan Rusia di Ukraina, Sebut AS 'Seperti Gangster!'
Internasional

Korut Bela Pencaplokan Rusia di Ukraina, Sebut AS 'Seperti Gangster!'

Keren, Operasi Zebra Candi 2022 Di Semarang Pakai ETLE Mobile
Otomotif

Keren, Operasi Zebra Candi 2022 Di Semarang Pakai ETLE Mobile

Aplikasi Ini Pakai AI Demi Tambah Kecintaan Terhadap Batik
Teknologi

Aplikasi Ini Pakai AI Demi Tambah Kecintaan Terhadap Batik

Dihujat karena Konten Prank KDRT, Baim Wong dan Paula Verhoeven Minta Maaf
Hiburan

Dihujat karena Konten Prank KDRT, Baim Wong dan Paula Verhoeven Minta Maaf

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!