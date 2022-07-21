English  
The world increasingly needs data governance that is accepted based on common views. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Stresses Importance of Data Sovereignty

Antara • 21 July 2022 20:16
Jakarta: The Communication and Informatics Ministry (Kominfo) emphasized the importance of building understanding on data sovereignty and global data governance during the third session of the Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) in Labuan Bajo in East Nusa Tenggara.
 
"Therefore, the discussion of the third priority issue on data free flow with trust (DFFT) and cross-border data flow (CBDF) at the Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) meeting this time will be more essential," Communication and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate said on Thursday.
 
The world increasingly needs data governance that is accepted based on common views, he noted. One of the approaches and practices that pay attention to global data sovereignty is encapsulated in the principles of DFFT and CBDF.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"A condition that has not yet materialized. These commonalities certainly take into account various important values, including fairness, lawfulness, transparency, and in certain aspects, reciprocity between countries," said Plate.
 
It is believed that the recognition of these aspects will not only be beneficial for global economic recovery, but also for encouraging concrete synergies and collaborations to accommodate the development of comprehensive digital technology innovations.
 
The issue does not only exist in developing countries, but also in developed and poor countries, the minister pointed out.
 
"This discussion will be very useful in a world that is increasingly influenced by data exchange between countries," he added.
 
The G20 presidency, which is being held by Indonesia this year, is encouraging the global community to understand data governance issues. The minister said that the use of data is useful for all parties and is a natural and common goal.
 
"Without proper and inclusive data governance practices, it is certain that the use of data will be unbalanced and have the potential to make data only a limited commodity and result in the use of compartmentalized or grouped data," said Plate.
 
The discussion on the framework for the use of data between countries was scheduled to be held during Thursday’s session.
 
(WAH)
