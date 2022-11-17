English  
The government is currently expediting digital transformation. (Photo: medcom.id)
The government is currently expediting digital transformation. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Accelerating ICT Infrastructure Development: Ministry

Antara • 17 November 2022 23:23
Nusa Dua: The Indonesian government is expediting the development of information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure, specifically so as to broaden its reach to the village level, according to the Communication and Informatics Ministry.
 
The ministry reminded that everyone should be connected to the internet in the digital transformation era.
 
"Everyone who lives in villages, they also need connectivity," the ministry's official, Ismail, noted during the Tri Hita Karana Forum event here Thursday.

Digital transformation is becoming increasingly necessary during the pandemic that has compelled several activities to be undertaken remotely.
 
Several sectors have to transform to utilize digital technology, starting from education to health.
 
The government is currently expediting digital transformation and infrastructure is one of the foundations, Ismail noted.
 
The government has to change the infrastructure development strategy, specifically by investing and developing ICT infrastructure in regions that fall the under the radar of cellular operators.
 
In developing infrastructure, the ministry adheres to the three aspects of affordability, broadband, and price.
 
In terms of affordability, infrastructure development should be able to reach all regions in Indonesia, so that people there can access the internet.
 
Secondly, the government prioritizes development of broadband services, so that the people's demand for quality internet can be met.
 
Ismail observed that people frequently use applications and require to use the internet for activities, such as sending videos and pictures. To this end, the 4G network currently becomes a standard in developing ICT infrastructure.
 
Lastly, the provided internet should be available to the public at an affordable price.
 
The government's efforts to develop ICT infrastructure is realized through the Palapa Ring backbone network infrastructure, base transceiver station (BTS) telecommunication tower, and SATRIA-1 multifunction satellite for regions that cannot be reached through land or underwater cable. 
 
(WAH)

