English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Communication and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate. (Photo: MI/Pius Erlangga)
Communication and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate. (Photo: MI/Pius Erlangga)

Ministry Encourages Development of Higher-Level Digital Infrastructure in Indonesia

Antara • 20 July 2022 16:59
Jakarta: Communication and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate underscored the importance of committing to pursuing the development of digital infrastructure on a higher level, such as data centers, in Indonesia.
 
"The government not only creates infrastructure at the downstream level but also encourages the upstream digital infrastructure to be developed with utmost commitment. Developing upstream digital infrastructure, with data center, being one example," Minister Plate delivered the statement after the opening of Indonesia's G20 third Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) Forum in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara on Wednesday.
 
Plate stated that the data center was a form of the government's data consolidation in order to integrate data into one place in an effective and efficient way. The national data center was being readied at four locations: Jakarta, Batam, Labuan Bajo, and the new capital city, Nusantara.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"One data policy and data driven policy can be implemented if the government has its own cloud-based data center," he pointed out.
 
The minister said that the national rate of data consumption per capita was low, at just one watt per capita. Drawing a comparison, Plate said that Indonesia's rate was lower than Singapore, at 100 watts per capita, or Japan that consumes 10 watts per capita.
 
"(This) means there is so much potential," Plate remarked.
 
Hence, the government has encouraged to foster this potential by developing the data center or by creating upstream digital infrastructure.
 
He saw the importance of the data industry, not only for economic purposes but also in the context of geopolitical, geostrategic, and sovereignty aspects.
 
Hence, at the third meeting, he urged the delegates to discuss about good data governance and to reach a consensus shown through the digital policy.
 
"(This is) because we are transitioning into a new world, that is a digital world," he remarked.
 
Plate said that the government had pursued efforts to thoroughly prepare digital infrastructure, both upstream and downstream, to facilitate optimal development.
 
To support the realization of this goal, the government promotes the development of digital talents.
 
Minister Plate said that their current challenge was to give people, particularly those of the middle to lower socio-economic status, access to the benefits of digital economy.
 
The 2022 IEMS is supported by various stakeholders, such as the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Ministry of Transportation, the National Energy Council, industries, PT Pertamina (Persero), PT PLN (Persero), PT LEN Industri (Persero), universities, and polytechnics that conduct several electric vehicle development activities in the country.
 

 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
2022 Indonesia Electric Motor Show Supports Development of Electric Vehicles: BRIN

2022 Indonesia Electric Motor Show Supports Development of Electric Vehicles: BRIN

English
electric vehicle
Indonesia, Vietnam Committed to Enhancing Defense Cooperation

Indonesia, Vietnam Committed to Enhancing Defense Cooperation

English
maritime
Indonesia, UAE Cooperate to Develop Pharmaceutical, Medical Device Industry

Indonesia, UAE Cooperate to Develop Pharmaceutical, Medical Device Industry

English
health
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Erik ten Hag Tegaskan Ingin Cristiano Ronaldo Bertahan
Olahraga

Erik ten Hag Tegaskan Ingin Cristiano Ronaldo Bertahan

KPK: Mardani Maming Terima Rp104 Miliar Lebih
Nasional

KPK: Mardani Maming Terima Rp104 Miliar Lebih

Berikut Penyebab IHSG Perkasa saat Bursa Saham Lain Dapat Rapor Merah
Ekonomi

Berikut Penyebab IHSG Perkasa saat Bursa Saham Lain Dapat Rapor Merah

Ruben Onsu Khawatir Tak Bisa Saksikan Anak Hingga Dewasa
Hiburan

Ruben Onsu Khawatir Tak Bisa Saksikan Anak Hingga Dewasa

Kebakaran Hutan Berkobar Dekat Athena, Ratusan Warga Dievakuasi
Internasional

Kebakaran Hutan Berkobar Dekat Athena, Ratusan Warga Dievakuasi

Pengertian Penelitian Kuantitatif Menurut Ahli, Lengkap dengan Jenis dan Prosedurnya
Pendidikan

Pengertian Penelitian Kuantitatif Menurut Ahli, Lengkap dengan Jenis dan Prosedurnya

Suzuki Tatap Segmen City Car, Kode Luncurkan Mobil Baru?
Otomotif

Suzuki Tatap Segmen City Car, Kode Luncurkan Mobil Baru?

Qualcomm Gelar Snapdragon Summit 2022 November, Pamer Chipset Baru?
Teknologi

Qualcomm Gelar Snapdragon Summit 2022 November, Pamer Chipset Baru?

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!