Ministry Encourages Development of Higher-Level Digital Infrastructure in Indonesia

Jakarta: Communication and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate underscored the importance of committing to pursuing the development of digital infrastructure on a higher level, such as data centers, in Indonesia.
"The government not only creates infrastructure at the downstream level but also encourages the upstream digital infrastructure to be developed with utmost commitment. Developing upstream digital infrastructure, with data center, being one example," Minister Plate delivered the statement after the opening of Indonesia's G20 third Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) Forum in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara on Wednesday.
Plate stated that the data center was a form of the government's data consolidation in order to integrate data into one place in an effective and efficient way. The national data center was being readied at four locations: Jakarta, Batam, Labuan Bajo, and the new capital city, Nusantara.
"One data policy and data driven policy can be implemented if the government has its own cloud-based data center," he pointed out.
The minister said that the national rate of data consumption per capita was low, at just one watt per capita. Drawing a comparison, Plate said that Indonesia's rate was lower than Singapore, at 100 watts per capita, or Japan that consumes 10 watts per capita.
"(This) means there is so much potential," Plate remarked.
Hence, the government has encouraged to foster this potential by developing the data center or by creating upstream digital infrastructure.
He saw the importance of the data industry, not only for economic purposes but also in the context of geopolitical, geostrategic, and sovereignty aspects.
Hence, at the third meeting, he urged the delegates to discuss about good data governance and to reach a consensus shown through the digital policy.
"(This is) because we are transitioning into a new world, that is a digital world," he remarked.
Plate said that the government had pursued efforts to thoroughly prepare digital infrastructure, both upstream and downstream, to facilitate optimal development.
To support the realization of this goal, the government promotes the development of digital talents.
Minister Plate said that their current challenge was to give people, particularly those of the middle to lower socio-economic status, access to the benefits of digital economy.
