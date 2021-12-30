English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Communications and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate (Photo:Medcom.id/Siti Yona)
Communications and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate (Photo:Medcom.id/Siti Yona)

Ministry to Increase Target of Digital Talent Training Participants in 2022

English virtual reality infrastructure artificial intelligence
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 30 December 2021 16:29
Jakarta: The Indonesian Ministry of Communications and Informatics will increase the number of target participants of digital talent training in 2022.
 
In line with the increased target, the Ministry will also expand cooperation with partners for the training.
 
"The President has said that infrastructure development must also be used optimally by the people, or in his words, [used for] downstreaming. In order to realize downstreaming, there are many things that we need to do, including to prepare the availability of adequate human resources or digital talents," Minister of Communications and Informatics Johnny G. Plate said, quoted from the website of Ministry of Communications and Informatics, Wednesday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The Ministry of Communications and Informatics has carried out digital training programs in three levels, namely National Movement of Digital Literacy (GNLD) to prepare participants with basic skills, Digital Talent Scholarship (DTS) program for mid-level training and Digital Leadership Academy (DLA)program for advanced-level training.
 
These programs are a part of the Government’s measures to prepare human resources in order to speed up national digital transformation.
 
According to Johnny, digital talent capacity improvement carried out by Ministry of Communications and Informatics is in line with the ongoing digital infrastructure development, thus, Indonesian human resources can utilize the constructed infrastructure.
 
Johnny added that human resources’ digital capacity development is not only Ministry of Communications and Informatics’ duty but also a duty of other ministries and Government institutions as well as ecosystems in the country.
 
Furthermore, Johnny pointed out that the participants of GNLD or basic-level digital skills training in 2021 were almost 98.87 percent or 12,307,498 and in 2022, the target participants are 12.5 million people.
 
The GNLD program that won a prize from the United Nations’ International Telecommunication Union in 2020 provides trainings for people in 34 provinces and 514 regencies/cities with four basic curricula, namely digital skills, digital ethics, digital security, and digital culture.
 
Meanwhile, the Ministry targets at least 600,000 participants for DTS program to achieve the target of nine million digital talents available in the next 15 years.
 
The DTS program in 2021 was participated by 131,204 people who have attended various training programs related to cloud computing, artificial intelligence, internet of things, virtual reality, augmented reality, and coding.
 
In the meantime, the DLA program is conducted to prepare and enforce digital policies as well as to train public sector employees, covering those in Central Government and regional governments, and start-up founders in the private sector.
 
In 2021, Ministry of Communications and Informatics partnered with four prestigious higher education institutions, namely Tsinghua University in China, National University of Singapore in Singapore, Oxford University in England, UK, and Harvard Kennedy School in the United States of America.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
UK Announces Aid to Help Vulnerable Countries Tackle Omicron

UK Announces Aid to Help Vulnerable Countries Tackle Omicron

English
africa
Jokowi Orders Ministers to Monitor COVID-19 Situation

Jokowi Orders Ministers to Monitor COVID-19 Situation

English
president joko widodo
Govt Institutions Urged to Improve Public Service Quality

Govt Institutions Urged to Improve Public Service Quality

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pembangunan Sirkuit Formula E di Ancol Butuh Anggaran Rp100 Miliar
Nasional

Pembangunan Sirkuit Formula E di Ancol Butuh Anggaran Rp100 Miliar

Mentan Ungkap Penyebab Meroketnya Harga Telur
Ekonomi

Mentan Ungkap Penyebab Meroketnya Harga Telur

Pengumuman Hasil Seleksi Tahap 1 Calon Guru Penggerak Tahap 5, Ini <i>Link</i>-nya
Pendidikan

Pengumuman Hasil Seleksi Tahap 1 Calon Guru Penggerak Tahap 5, Ini Link-nya

Volkswagen Belum Kelar dengan Mesin Diesel
Otomotif

Volkswagen Belum Kelar dengan Mesin Diesel

30 Korban Serangan dari Junta Myanmar Mulai Dimakamkan
Internasional

30 Korban Serangan dari Junta Myanmar Mulai Dimakamkan

Facebook dan Metaverse
Teknologi

Facebook dan Metaverse

Ali Nurdin Pelawak Senior Pendiri Grup Doyok Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Ali Nurdin Pelawak Senior Pendiri Grup Doyok Meninggal Dunia

Kaleidoskop Olahraga 2021: Kemenangan Perdana Verstappen
Olahraga

Kaleidoskop Olahraga 2021: Kemenangan Perdana Verstappen

Bukan Sekadar Ornamen, Ini Makna 7 Hiasan pada Pohon Natal
Properti

Bukan Sekadar Ornamen, Ini Makna 7 Hiasan pada Pohon Natal

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!