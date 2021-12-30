Ministry to Increase Target of Digital Talent Training Participants in 2022

Jakarta: The Indonesian Ministry of Communications and Informatics will increase the number of target participants of digital talent training in 2022.
In line with the increased target, the Ministry will also expand cooperation with partners for the training.
"The President has said that infrastructure development must also be used optimally by the people, or in his words, [used for] downstreaming. In order to realize downstreaming, there are many things that we need to do, including to prepare the availability of adequate human resources or digital talents," Minister of Communications and Informatics Johnny G. Plate said, quoted from the website of Ministry of Communications and Informatics, Wednesday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
The Ministry of Communications and Informatics has carried out digital training programs in three levels, namely National Movement of Digital Literacy (GNLD) to prepare participants with basic skills, Digital Talent Scholarship (DTS) program for mid-level training and Digital Leadership Academy (DLA)program for advanced-level training.
These programs are a part of the Government’s measures to prepare human resources in order to speed up national digital transformation.
According to Johnny, digital talent capacity improvement carried out by Ministry of Communications and Informatics is in line with the ongoing digital infrastructure development, thus, Indonesian human resources can utilize the constructed infrastructure.
Johnny added that human resources’ digital capacity development is not only Ministry of Communications and Informatics’ duty but also a duty of other ministries and Government institutions as well as ecosystems in the country.
Furthermore, Johnny pointed out that the participants of GNLD or basic-level digital skills training in 2021 were almost 98.87 percent or 12,307,498 and in 2022, the target participants are 12.5 million people.
The GNLD program that won a prize from the United Nations’ International Telecommunication Union in 2020 provides trainings for people in 34 provinces and 514 regencies/cities with four basic curricula, namely digital skills, digital ethics, digital security, and digital culture.
Meanwhile, the Ministry targets at least 600,000 participants for DTS program to achieve the target of nine million digital talents available in the next 15 years.
The DTS program in 2021 was participated by 131,204 people who have attended various training programs related to cloud computing, artificial intelligence, internet of things, virtual reality, augmented reality, and coding.
In the meantime, the DLA program is conducted to prepare and enforce digital policies as well as to train public sector employees, covering those in Central Government and regional governments, and start-up founders in the private sector.
In 2021, Ministry of Communications and Informatics partnered with four prestigious higher education institutions, namely Tsinghua University in China, National University of Singapore in Singapore, Oxford University in England, UK, and Harvard Kennedy School in the United States of America.