Ministry Readies Single Platform to Integrate Health Applications in Indonesia

Jakarta: The Ministry of Health is currently readying a single platform called Indonesia Health Service (IHS) to integrate all digital-based health service applications in the country.
"Currently, 400 government-owned health applications have not been integrated with each other," Chief of the Ministry of Health's Digital Transformation Office (DTO) Setiaji stated at a virtual press conference accessed on the Ministry of Health's YouTube channel here on Monday.
He assessed that the unintegrated applications resulted in some of the same data being captured by different applications. Moreover, applications owned by private developers have not been integrated with the Indonesian healthcare ecosystem.
"The non-uniformity of metadata makes it difficult to conduct interoperability. There is no standard format for interoperability, so integration is conducted differently from one application to another," he explained.
Setiaji noted that the integration of the health information system into the IHS platform is a solution to connect the entire ecosystem of actors in the health industry, such as hospitals, health centers, start-up businesses, pharmacies, Health Offices, the health industry, laboratories, and others.
"IHS provides standardized specifications and mechanisms for business processes, data, and technical and software security," he pointed out.
Setiaji expounded that every developer can use any language to develop his or her application as long as it complies with the specifications and the data exchange mechanism of the IHS Number that is the sole identity of the patient's health information for the user's personal safety.
"Identified ID ensures that all Indonesians can access sustainable health services," he remarked.
He noted that for the initial phase, the integration will be started with a Beta testing process before the platform is launched in July 2022.
According to Setiaji, the integration process would be conducted in stages since several hospitals and health facilities had yet to hold the medical records of patients in digital form.