FAO Hails Cooperation on Nuclear Technologies with IAEA

Rome: The Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Qu Dongyu on Monday hailed the 60-year collaboration between FAO and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
The statement was made during the opening of the FAO/IAEA International Symposium on Managing Land and Water for Climate-Smart Agriculture held in Vienna on July 25-29.
“Our joint efforts on applied nuclear technologies have been a valuable contribution in increasing the resilience of agriculture to climate change, and in reducing greenhouse gas emissions from farmlands”, Qu said in a press release on Monday.
In particular he referred to the work of the Joint FAO/IAEA Centre of Nuclear Techniques in Food and Agriculture.
The international symposium, which also included an opening address by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, aims to facilitate a valuable exchange of information and knowledge among soil, water, and environmental professionals from developed and developing countries to advance the understanding, collaboration, and capabilities to respond to the impact of climate change in a rapidly changing global environment.
FAO and the IAEA believe that identifying where appropriate nuclear techniques can enhance, improve, or increase agricultural production, protect natural resources, promote One Health and facilitate agricultural trade.
The Joint Centre works towards a world where peaceful use of nuclear and related technologies contributes to global food security and sustainable agricultural development.
The Joint FAO/IAEA Centre and its Agriculture and Biotechnology Laboratory coordinates and supports applied research through more than 25 coordinated research projects annually where over 400 international and national research institutions and experimental stations cooperate.
It also supports more than 200 national and regional technical cooperation projects every year to transfer these technologies to Members.
Unique FAO/IAEA Laboratories perform applied and adaptive research and development in order to provide standards, protocols, guidelines, training and specialized services.