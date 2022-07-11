English  
Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati (Photo:Kemenkeu)
Indonesia Continues to Strengthen Cybersecurity: Minister

Antara • 11 July 2022 17:21
Jakarta: Minister of Finance, Sri Mulyani Indrawati, affirmed that the Indonesian government is making unwavering efforts to strengthen cybersecurity in line with the continued acceleration of digital transformation in the country.
 
"Cybersecurity is crucial to be improved, especially since we have implemented digital signature now," the minister noted at the 2022 Indonesia Digital Financial Economics Festival webinar that was monitored here on Monday.
 
Indrawati remarked that cybersecurity is also important to eradicate digital attacks that quite often target government websites.

The minister noted that digitally signing documents is actually deemed safer since the likelihood of documents getting scattered can be minimized.
 
In addition, digitally signing documents enables government activities to run more efficiently, she pointed out.
 
The budget, which was earlier allocated for office stationery, can be reduced and used to develop digital infrastructure in the country, she explained.
 
Especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the government's budget for holding in-person meetings can be reduced, as many meetings are conducted through digital platforms.
 
"At the Ministry of Finance, we see that budget management has changed because during the pandemic, all of our activities have shifted to digital. Thus, all costs for digital connectivity have increased. However, I hope that thereafter efficiency in the costs of meeting and official travel would be reduced," she remarked.
 
Indrawati expressed optimism that in future, online and offline meetings would be held in a balanced manner.
 
According to the minister, balancing the government's offline and online activities is essential since the government's offline activities are still deemed necessary to help boost community activities.
 
"Therefore, there still needs to be a balance, so that there are government activities that can move the community's economy," she stated.
 
(WAH)
