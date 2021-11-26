English  
The use of AI to monitor natural resources and the environment is still in the development phase.
BRIN Developing AI-Based Platform to Monitor Natural Resources, Environment

English technology environment artificial intelligence
Antara • 26 November 2021 16:39
Jakarta: The National Research and Innovation Agency's (BRIN's) Aeronautics and Space Research Organization is developing a platform that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor natural resources and the environment, its head, Erna Sri Adiningsih, stated.
 
The research organization's head told ANTARA here on Friday that the use of AI to monitor natural resources and the environment is still in the development phase.
 
In addition, the research has only been conducted since 2020 in response to the rising need from users from various sectors, especially during the pandemic.

By utilizing AI technology, automation of the remote sensing data process to produce various types of spatial information could be done quickly and accurately.
 
The utilization of remote sensing is very important, especially for the forestry sector, in general, and to prevent forest fires, Adiningsih explained.
 
This prevention is possible by observing the changes in forest and land topography, deforestation, the danger level of forest and land fires, and hotspot detection-based forest and land fires, she elaborated.
 
"AI utilization for remote sensing became one of the research targets for the 2020-2024 period and is also one of the research topics from the development of PLATYPUS (Remote Sensing Platform for All)," she affirmed.
 
To this end, BRIN's Aeronautics and Space Research Organization is developing a machine learning-based automation system platform, artificial intelligence, or internet of things to process remote sensing data.
 
Automation for remote sensing data processing could also be utilized in several areas.
 
For instance, they could be used to monitor droughts, farming, river flow areas, lakes, floods, landslides, plantations, volcanoes, and mangroves.
 
In related news, BRIN has supported the creation of a roadmap for AI development in the ASEAN to facilitate the advancement of the ASEAN community in various sectors, including the creative economy.
 
(WAH)
