The partnership will provide research opportunities in both countries. (Photo: medcom.id)
New Zealand, Germany Cooperate to Invest in Green Hydrogen Research

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 16 August 2022 13:10
Wellington: A green hydrogen research programme has been established by New Zealand and Germany to support New Zealand’s move towards a more sustainable, low-emissions economy.
 
The New Zealand-Germany Green Hydrogen research programme will see the New Zealand Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) and the German Ministry of Education and Research jointly investing in significant green hydrogen research. 
 
"Green hydrogen could play an important part of the clean energy mix needed to ensure a sustainable future. We are investing $6 million in three projects with each receiving $2 million over three years," New Zealand Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said in a media release on Tuesday. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to the New Zealand Minister, the partnership will provide research opportunities in both countries through close cooperation in the development of new green hydrogen technologies and processes.
 
"Green hydrogen could be an important part of the clean energy mix needed to ensure a sustainable future," Dr Verrall stated.
 
"It could help us to reach our goal of 100 percent renewable electricity by 2030 and to transition to a clean, green and carbon neutral economy by 2050," Dr Verrall added.
 
Meanwhile, an equivalent German fund will provide funding for German green hydrogen research projects. 
 
"Germany is a major partner for New Zealand across many research fields and a world leader in green hydrogen research and development. The research programme will create international collaboration opportunities that enrich our research excellence and impact through global connections," Dr Verrall explained.
 
"Opportunities that the programme provide for New Zealand research teams include working with German partners with world-leading expertise in their field, and gaining access to leading-edge European research facilities and equipment," Dr Verrall concluded.
 
(WAH)
